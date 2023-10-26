Adventure Theatre MTC Presents Magical Holiday Fantasy THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Based on the first volume of The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis.
Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) offers local audiences a delightful holiday fantasy with the revival of 2016's two-actor version of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, co-directed by Tom Story and Shanara Gabrielle.
Based on the first volume of The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis, this wintry story of adventure, friendship, and redemption is recommended for all ages and opens November 17, 2023. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.
“This show is so full of imagination and artistry, it's a shame it had such a short run in 2016.” says Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director. “We are not only bringing it back to give it the run it deserves, we are infusing new life into it.”
This production will make use of a magician and extraordinary creativity to highlight the fantasy and transformation that are central to this classic story. Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy discover a secret portal to a magical world called Narnia. With an evil White Witch ruling the kingdom, can Lucy, her new friend Mr. Tumnus, and her family band together to save Narnia?
Tom Story says of this production, “It will be such an acting challenge for these two actors to portray ten characters in only an hour, and we will have to make use many tricks of the trade including magic, puppetry, and a few extra surprises to tell this narrative and stay true to the themes of the book. The friendship and family between these characters translates across all barriers and boundaries, and the gifts that these children are given and give in return will make any family's holiday warmer.”
The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $25 each with group and field trip rates available. Children under the age of 1 are free. The press performance will be Saturday, November 18, 2023 at either the 11am or 2pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.
ATMTC cultivates new generations of artists and audiences by creating memorable theatrical productions and by providing young people the highest quality musical theater training. ATMTC serves students at all skill levels and families from diverse communities, approximately 75,000 people annually.
November 17, 2023- January 7, 2024
Based on the story by C.S. Lewis
Directed by Tom Story and Shanara Gabrielle
Recommended for ages 4 and up
CAST (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER)
Lucy, et al...................................................................................................... Irene Hamilton
Peter, et al U/S.............................................................................................. Ben Ribler
Lucy, et al……………………......................................................................... Anna Takayo
Peter, et al.................................................................................................... Dylan Toms
PRODUCTION CREW
Co-Directors..................................................................................................... Tom Story and Shanara Gabrielle
Costume Designer............................................................................................ Paris Francesca
Set Designer..................................................................................................... Luciana Stecconi*
Assistant Set Designer…………………………………………………………….. Gisela Estrada
Lighting Designer.............................................................................................. Lynn Joslin*
Sound Designer................................................................................................ Kenny Neal
Props & Puppets Designer............................................................................... Andrea “Dre” Moore
Stage Manager................................................................................................. Sam Linc
Asst. Stage Manager........................................................................................ Mary Doebel
*members of the United Scenic Artists Local USA 829
IMPORTANT DATES
Production Run Dates – November 17, 2023- January 7, 2024
Pajama Party with free milk & cookies- November 16, 2023
Press Performances– Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11am or 2pm
American Sign Language Interpreted Performance – December 9, 2023 at 2pm
Sensory/Autism Friendly Performance- December 9, 2023 at 2pm
