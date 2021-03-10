Adventure Theatre Announces New Episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde

Join Adventure Theatre this Sunday, March 14, at 2PM ET to celebrate finding your place in the world while bringing your culture with you in this month's episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde. Host Andrea welcomes award-winning author Claudia Yelin and the Blank family (Pablo, Marcela, and Luz) who will read Claudia's book De Aquí Para Allá. Andrea will also welcome a special, surprise guest...tune in to find out who! Celebremos begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are grateful to have an incredible team leading Celebremos. Says Kong, "Pablo's selection of Yelin's book resonates with so many of us, myself included as first-generation Korean-American, who move to a new place and must work to find our place while being true to who we are."

Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook March 14, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.