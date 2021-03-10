Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Adventure Theatre Announces New Episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde

Host Andrea welcomes award-winning author Claudia Yelin and the Blank family (Pablo, Marcela, and Luz) who will read Claudia’s book De Aquí Para Allá.

Mar. 10, 2021  
Adventure Theatre Announces New Episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde

Join Adventure Theatre this Sunday, March 14, at 2PM ET to celebrate finding your place in the world while bringing your culture with you in this month's episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde. Host Andrea welcomes award-winning author Claudia Yelin and the Blank family (Pablo, Marcela, and Luz) who will read Claudia's book De Aquí Para Allá. Andrea will also welcome a special, surprise guest...tune in to find out who! Celebremos begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are grateful to have an incredible team leading Celebremos. Says Kong, "Pablo's selection of Yelin's book resonates with so many of us, myself included as first-generation Korean-American, who move to a new place and must work to find our place while being true to who we are."

Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook March 14, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt

Related Articles
Artemisia Theatre Announces Virtual World Premiere of Lauren Ferebees GOODS Photo

Artemisia Theatre Announces Virtual World Premiere of Lauren Ferebee's GOODS

Tiler Peck and William Forsythe Team Up for THE BARRE PROJECT Photo

Tiler Peck and William Forsythe Team Up for THE BARRE PROJECT

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Readings Of GEORGIE D By Jessica Durdock Mo Photo

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Readings Of GEORGIE D By Jessica Durdock Moreno

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Reading Of QUEEN Z By Michael A. Jones Photo

Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Presents Virtual Reading Of QUEEN Z By Michael A. Jones


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021
  • VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read 'How to Find a Friend'
  • NEW YEAR NEW HOPE Festival Streams in Malaysia
  • VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Tell a Folk Tale