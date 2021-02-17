Adventure StoryTime Celebrates Black Authors with Tricia Elam Walker and INKPEN Founder Darlene Taylor

This Sunday February 21, Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday StoryTime will feature author Tricia Elam Walker and Darlene Taylor, founder of nonprofit organization INKPEN. Hosted by Adventure Theatre's Dannielle Hutchinson, this book-reading and interview segment will uplift stories written to inspire black and brown youths and highlight the journeys of writers of color. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital presentations are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

Tricia Elam Walker is an award-winning author, recovered lawyer. and Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Howard University. Her children's book, Nana Akua Goes to School, was published by Random House in June. She is the author of Breathing Room. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Baltimore Sun, and Essence. Tricia's short stories are included in the O.Henry Prize Stories, New Stories from the South and other anthologies. Her essays are published in Father's Songs, Dream Me Home Safely, and It's All About Love.

Darlene Taylor is an advocate for literary arts, a lecturer at Howard University, and the founder and Executive Director of INKPEN, a nonprofit dedicated to literary citizenship and reading. Taylor is a fiction writer who explores the emotional politics of segregation and recovers lives historical records omit in their telling of the way things were. She is a recipient of fellowship grants from the D.C. Commission for the Arts and Humanities and the American Association of University Women, and fiction fellowships at Kweli, Callaloo, and Kimbilio.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong look forward to partnering with INKPEN in efforts to bring real diversity and inclusion to literary and cultural arts. Says Kong, "We share INKPEN's commitment to building bridges that crosses cultural borders. We hope that black and brown children will be inspired to tell their own stories and all of our viewers will see this as an opportunity to connect with different communities through compassion and understanding."

Adventure Theatre's Storytime presentation will premiere free on Facebook on February 21, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.