A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Kick Off The Holidays At Way Off Broadway

With the holidays fast approaching, Way Off Broadway will be kicking off the festive season at the beginning of November with a special Dessert Theatre presentation of A Charlie Brown Christmas. A live stage adaptation of the television classic, the show will run for five performances at the theatre beginning the first weekend in November.

Based on the television special, the story tells of how Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus' help to find the spirit of the season.

Since it first aired in 1965, A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a holiday tradition, with the stage version premiering in 2013. This year's production will mark the second time the show has appeared at Way Off Broadway.

Bringing Charles Schulz's Peanut characters to life on stage this year will be Bob Gudauskas as Charlie Brown, Justin Barish as Linus, Megan Elizabeth West as Sally, Jessica Billones as Lucy, Wil Spaeth as Schroder, Rebecca Sears as Peppermint Patti, Luke Goggin as Pig Pen, MacKenzie Brannen as Violet, Elizabeth Pillai as Frieda, and Tucker Kiska as Snoopy.

A Charlie Brown Christmas was written by and based on characters created by Schulz, and is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. It was adapted for the stage by Eric Schaeffer. Way Off Broadway's production is directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Tina Marie Bruley.



Performances of the family-friendly holiday event are on the evenings of November 3rd, 4th, 10th, and 11th, with a matinee performance on November 5th. Tickets are $30 per person and include a gourmet dessert and the show.

To learn more about A Charlie Brown Christmas, or any of Way Off Broadway's holiday offerings, which include Jingle Jingle All the Way, Santa Claus: The Musical, or the theatre's 22nd Annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus), visit Click Here. Or, to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is currently in its 29th Season of producing live theatre.