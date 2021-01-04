Wiener Staatsoper Announces Virtual Programming January 5 to 11

"The Duchy of San Sogno, idyllically situated between San Remo and Mentone, is 12 square kilometers and with 568 inhabitants the smallest state in Europe and at the same time the smallest duchy in the world, " is how director Sven-Eric Bechtolf describes the invented location of his Cenerentola - Staging. In this quirky dwarf state, the plot of Rossini's poetic buffo opera, which tells the well-known Cinderella material, unfolds with a wink. The Vienna State Opera - under the musical direction of Rossini specialist Jean-Christophe Spinosi - is showing the colorful and entertaining production from 2013 in the stream, with singers including Isabel Leonard (Angelina), Maxim Mironov (Don Ramiro) and Luca Pisaroni ( Alidoro).



It continues with Bechtolf directorial work: In Walküre and Siegfried , parts two and three of the Ring des Nibelungen tetralogy, the tension between love and power dealt with by Richard Wagner is continued, conducted by the State Opera honorary member Adam Fischer, can be heard under including Tomasz Konieczny, Christopher Ventris, Waltraud Meier, Linda Watson and Christian Franz.

The streamed Rusalka production is also a staging by Bechtolf: Antonín Dvorák's most famous opera, composed in 2014, returned to the Haus am Ring after almost 25 years. Rusalka , set by Bechtolf in a dark, frightening, inhospitable world, formulates psychologically complex questions that deal with the fears and longings of the time of origin, but also the present. With Piotr Beczala, one of the leading tenors of our time is on stage, a singer who has had a close relationship with the Vienna State Opera for years and who recently performed brilliantly in the Rosenkavalier and the title role of Werther .



With Leoš Janácek's V ec Makropulos , the (streaming) repertoire features a rarely shown work that was only performed at the Vienna State Opera in 2015: The plot revolves around a life-extending elixir that brings the now 337-year-old protagonist to knowledge that an endless worldly life ultimately only brings loneliness. Or, as the composer put it: " We are happy because we know that our lives will not last too long. That is why every moment is to be used to live properly. «Laura Aikin designs the eternally young Emilia Marty, Margarita Gritskova, Thomas Ebenstein, Markus Marquardt and Heinz Zednik can be heard in other roles.



The streaming week ends with a performance of Verdi's Don Carlo : Stefano Secco, Ferruccio Furlanetto and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, alongside Maria Pia Piscitelli and Béatrice Uria-Monzon, create the unique work, this time directed by Marco Armiliato.





All streams listed below are available free of charge in Austria and internationally on the website play.wiener-staatsoper.at . The start is at 7 p.m., the broadcasts are available for 24 hours.







The program up to and including January 11, 2021:

Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 7 p.m.

Gioachino Rossini

LA CENERENTOLA (Presentation on February 22, 2018)

Dramma giocoso in two acts

Musical director: Jean-Christophe Spinosi

Production: Sven-Eric Bechtolf

With among others: Isabel Leonard, Maxim Mironov, Alessio Arduini, Luca Pisaroni

Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 7 p.m.

Antonín Dvorák

RUSALKA (presentation on February 4, 2020)

Lyric fairy tale in three acts

Musical direction: Tomáš Hanus

Production: Sven-Eric Bechtolf

With: Piotr Beczala, Olga Bezsmertna, Jongmin Park, Elena Zhidkova, Monika Bohinec

Thursday, January 7, 2021, 7 p.m.

Richard Wagner

DIE WALKÜRE (Presentation on January 13, 2016)

First day of the stage festival

Musical director: Adam Fischer

Production: Sven-Eric Bechtolf

With: Christopher Ventris, Ain Anger, Waltraud Meier, Linda Watson, Tomasz Konieczny

Friday, January 8, 2021, 7 p.m. - Ballet

GISELLE ( presentation on October 20, 2018)

Music: Adolphe Adam

Choreography: Elena Tschernischova based on Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot and Marius Petipa

Musical direction: Paul Connelly

With Maria Yakovleva , Masayu Kimoto, Kiyoka Hashimoto, Andrey Teterin, Elena Bottaro, Arne Vandervelde, soloists and corps de ballet of the Vienna State Ballet

Saturday, January 9, 2021, 7 p.m.

Leoš Janácek

VEC MAKROPULOS (Presentation on December 20, 2015)

Opera in three acts

Musical direction: Jakub Hruša

Production: Peter Stein

With amongst others: Laura Aikin, Ludovit Ludha, Thomas Ebenstein, Margarita Gritskova, Markus Marquardt, Heinz Zednik

Sunday, January 10, 2021, 7 p.m.

Richard Wagner

SIEGFRIED (presentation on January 17, 2016)

Second day of the stage festival

Musical director: Adam Fischer

Production: Sven-Eric Bechtolf

With: Christian Franz, Linda Watson, Tomasz Konieczny, Herwig Pecoraro, Jochen Schmeckenbecher

Monday, January 11, 2021, 7 p.m.

Giuseppe Verdi

DON CARLO (presented on February 25, 2015)

Dramma lirico in four acts

Musical director: Marco Armiliato

Production: Daniele Abbado

With: Stefano Secco, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Maria Pia Piscitelli, Béatrice Uria-Monzon, Ferruccio Furlanetto