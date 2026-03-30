THE BARTERED BRIDE Will Come to the Vienna State Opera

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The Vienna State Opera will present Bedřich Smetana’s beloved comic opera Die verkaufte Braut (The Bartered Bride) on March 31, 2026, as part of its spring repertory season, bringing one of the Czech repertoire’s most enduring works back to the stage.

Conducted by Tomáš Hanus and directed by Dirk Schmeding, the production continues the company’s ongoing run of the opera, with performances scheduled throughout late March. The creative team also includes set designer Robert Schweer, costume designer Alfred Mayerhofer, choreographer Annika Dickel, and lighting designer Tim van ’t Hof.

Smetana's Bartered Bride depicts the state of emergency into which an entire Czech village is plunged during the fair and the seemingly hopeless struggle of a young woman for her seemingly betrayed and sold love.

The small farmer Krušina is heavily in debt to the landowner Tobias Mícha. In order to buy his freedom, he contractually promised their daughter Mařenka to Mícha's son as his bride without his wife Ludmila's knowledge.

Mícha has - or had - two sons. The older one from his first marriage was ousted from the court by his stepmother Háta, Mícha's second wife, in favor of her son Vašek, and has since been considered missing. Now Mařenka is to marry Vašek. But Mařenka loves Jeník, a stranger who has found work in the village and who also loves her.

The March 31 performance features a cast led by soprano Slávka Zámečníková as Mařenka and tenor Pavol Breslik as Jeník. They are joined by Peter Kellner as the marriage broker Kecal and Michael Laurenz as Vašek, alongside a supporting ensemble that includes Franz Xaver Schlecht, Juliette Mars, and Ivo Stanchev.

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