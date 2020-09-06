Salzburger Landestheater Presents NETWORK

The show makes its Austrian premiere on September 25.

Network makes its Austrian premiere at Salzburger Landestheater, beginning September 25, 2020.

Howard Beale, a presenter for a major American news channel, isn't exactly the king of the ratings. After the broadcaster decided to replace him with a younger colleague, he saw the moment of truth has come: In front of the camera, he announced to his audience that he would "blow his brains out" in the next program - his last - as a consequence of his cancellation . A disaster for the broadcaster, one would think, and completely intolerable - but one look at the quota and the media coverage dispels all doubts: within a few seconds Howard Beale has become a star! As a serious newscaster he is no longer good, but he is given a slot as a populist prophet of the angry, unheard crowd - and Howard delivers!

"Network" shows an overheated media landscape in which opinions trump facts. The film of the same name by Paddy Chayefsky received four Oscars in 1976. Lee Hall adapted the script for the stage. In the world premiere production at the National Theater in London in 2017, which was shown on Broadway in New York in November 2018, Bryan Cranston played the role of Howard Beale, for which he won the Olivier Award.

