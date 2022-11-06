Review: THE DANUBE SYMPHONY at Wiener Musikverein
Frank Wildhorn goes symphonic with 'The Danube Symphony.'
This is the moment! The outstanding Vienna Symphony Orchestra presents Wildhorn's creations.
Frank Wildhorn (the only other Composer after George Gershwin who had three shows running simultaneously on Broadway) has written a tribute to the historical Danube, Europe's most notable river, from an All-American perspective.
His symphonic creation was admitted to the Vienna Symphony Orchestras repertoire, making him the first American composer recognized by the world-famous orchestra.
"Frank Wildhorn has created beautiful, emotional music with lots of heart," praises Anton Sorokow, concertmaster at the Vienna Symphony.
November 3rd marks the American Symphony premiere in the historical Musikvereins Great Hall, the crown jewel of Music Halls and home of the annual and worldwide broadcasted New Year's Concert.
Wildhorn got kissed by the Danube's muse like many great composers before, our beautiful river-inspired artists for ages, and Wildhorn is no exception. During one of his walks with his friend Walter Feucht, the idea of giving the Danube a voice was born.
There might be no better place than historical Vienna to premier the Danube Symphony. Conducted by Koen Schoots, formerly Musical Director of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien and Wildhorn expert. They both have a long and successful history. Whenever Wildhorn opened a show somewhere, Koen Schoots was involved.
Before floating along the Danube, we got to dive into Wildhorn's most recognized material with THE JEKYLL AND HYDE SUITE, followed by another one of his creations, also loosely based on a gothic novel, presented as THE DRACULA SUITE.
Separating notes from lyrics has a tradition. Honestly, sometimes you will miss the written masterpieces because words and voices distract audiences from the ingenuity created by the composer. Enjoying the pure beauty of well-known songs is delightful, but we are here for a different journey.
Frank Wildhorn has declared love for Europe's most beautiful river. The notes are nuzzling around, creating a familiar feeling, the Wildhorn-feeling.
A pretentiously romantic piece of music takes you on a journey from spring to fall along the (mostly) blue and famous Danube river. When words fail, music speaks. Wildhorn has given the river a ubiquitous voice, and it feels like, deep inside his heart, Frank is more Austrian than he might know. He created an Ode not only to the Danube but also to our beautiful Country.
After a successful World Premiere, the Danube Symphony is ready to attract audiences worldwide. Vienna waits for you to present the Magic of our beloved historic city and the beautiful Danube. Stroll along the riverbank like Frank Wildhorn and Walter Feucht have done, and enjoy the birthplace of Wildhorn's Danube Symphony.
Click here to buy the Danube Symphony Recording.
Watch the Vienna Symphonic Orchestra rehearse Frank Wildhorn's Danube Symphony.
