Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNE

NONNSENSE- A Nunsense!

Let's get Tschaunern, Vienna's most famous impromptu stage, kicked off the 2023 season with Dan Goggin's Musical Comedy, Nonnsense.

Located in the 16th District, Ottakring, the Tschauner Bühne is an institution, one of only a few impromptu stages in Europe. A summer theatre with (if necessary) an additional roof to protect their audience in case of rain.

Nunsense is one of Off-Broadway's commercially successful shows of all time, still performed in theatres worldwide, and Tschauner Bühne's first choice to kick off the season.

The Little Sisters from the Flötzersteig Convent, Sister Hubert ( Sascha Ahrens), Sister Amnesia (Bettina Bogdany), Sister Maria Leo (Daniela Lehner), Sister Maria Regina (Susanne Rietz), and Sister Robert Anna (Nina Weiß) are on their mission to earn some money for their deceased sisters funeral—an entertainingly divine comedy show.

Divine, it is when the five hit the stage, attacking your risible muscles.

They are (Tap) Dancing, singing, and playing their version of Who Wants to Be a (sacred) Millionaire, all for God's and their audiences' sake. (and of course to pay the funeral bill's)

Nina Weiß, Sascha Ahrens, Susanne Rietz, Bettina Bogdany and Daniela Lehner ©Bettina Frenzel

Markus Richter (Director and latest Artistic Director) brought some local color into the well-known Musical comedy, making it refreshingly charming yet still honoring the famous Original.

NONNSENSE is, apart from Richter, a Leading Ladies' production with Lilly Kugler-König (Choreography), Petra Fibich-Patzelt (Set-Design), Barbara Langbein (Costume-Design), Sarah Baum (Projections) and Nadja Skudnigg (Ass. Director), and the Sisters on stage.

Ladies (Sisters), you rock!

NONNSENSE is playing on selected dates until September.