Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNE

A Divine Musical Comedy

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNE

NONNSENSE- A Nunsense!

Let's get Tschaunern, Vienna's most famous impromptu stage, kicked off the 2023 season with Dan Goggin's Musical Comedy, Nonnsense.

Located in the 16th District, Ottakring, the Tschauner Bühne is an institution, one of only a few impromptu stages in Europe. A summer theatre with (if necessary) an additional roof to protect their audience in case of rain.

Nunsense is one of Off-Broadway's commercially successful shows of all time, still performed in theatres worldwide, and Tschauner Bühne's first choice to kick off the  season.
The Little Sisters from the Flötzersteig Convent, Sister Hubert ( Sascha Ahrens), Sister Amnesia (Bettina Bogdany), Sister Maria Leo (Daniela Lehner), Sister Maria Regina (Susanne Rietz), and Sister Robert Anna (Nina Weiß) are on their mission to earn some money for their deceased sisters funeral—an entertainingly divine comedy show.

Divine, it is when the five hit the stage, attacking your risible muscles.

They are (Tap) Dancing, singing, and playing their version of Who Wants to Be a (sacred) Millionaire, all for God's and their audiences' sake. (and of course to pay the funeral bill's)

Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNE
Nina Weiß, Sascha Ahrens, Susanne Rietz, Bettina Bogdany and Daniela Lehner ©Bettina Frenzel

Markus Richter (Director and latest Artistic Director) brought some local color into the well-known Musical comedy, making it refreshingly charming yet still honoring the famous Original.

NONNSENSE is, apart from Richter, a Leading Ladies' production with Lilly Kugler-König (Choreography), Petra Fibich-Patzelt (Set-Design), Barbara Langbein (Costume-Design), Sarah Baum (Projections) and Nadja Skudnigg (Ass. Director), and the Sisters on stage.
Ladies (Sisters), you rock!

NONNSENSE is playing on selected dates until September.




1
Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE Photo
Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE

What did our critic think of DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE? 'No one puts baby in a corner.' One of the most iconic movie quotes of all time, embossed by Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. The movie became a phenomenon, but it took years to convince Eleanor Bergstein to transfer it into a Live Action experience. Bergstein hesitated, but after all, she decided it was time for audiences to become a part of the story they love.

2
LE NOZZE DI FIGARO Comes to Salzburg in July Photo
LE NOZZE DI FIGARO Comes to Salzburg in July

A turbulent comedy laced with erotic intrigues: what was by no means a harmless comedy even in Mozart’s time evokes today experiences of patriarchal dependence and sexual exploitation. The world represented on stage promotes deceit and criminal behaviour, leaving people with feelings of emptiness, a longing for death and hopelessness.

3
FIESTA Comes to Salzburg in July Photo
FIESTA Comes to Salzburg in July

Ever since Nono was a little boy, he has planned it all down to a tee: lemon meringue cake with Smarties, golden bunting, jeans without holes, a speech about the world, invitations for his guests…

4
Previews: ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL at RONACHER THEATER WIEN Photo
Previews: ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL at RONACHER THEATER WIEN

Visiting a club like the famous U4 Club during the day might be rather unusual, but what was once a second home to Falco, aka Hans Hölzl, is probably the best choice to present the cast of the highly anticipated in-house production of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. A historical place, filled with his stories.

Martin Ganeider, born in the beautiful mountains of Austria (not so Sound of music as some might think) felt in love with Musical theatre when he found a Vinyl from the Austrian production of CATS. Wi... (read more about this author)

