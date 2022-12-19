Review: HARRY POTTER THE EXHIBITION at METAstadt Vienna
Pottermania in Vienna
Harry Potter is a Phenomenon, J.K. Rowling's creation is still captivating audiences, young and old, all over the world. Hogwarts adventures are something people can't get enough of. Why not send a Harry Potter-themed Exhibition on World Tour? After a triumphant opening in the United States, the Wizarding World opened its doors in Vienna as its first European stop.
Interactive activities, costumes, props, the Cupboard under the stairs, take a seat in Dolores Umbridge's office, potion classes, and many more to discover for Potter fans, young and old. Get behind the scene info about the Harry Potter movies, Fantastic Beats, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
You can also take a bit of Hogwarts from the huge Merchandise store, accessible without visiting the Exhibition, just in case you need some last-minute Christmas presents.
Choose your house at the beginning and collect points like Harry, Hermoine and Ron have done during their time at Hogwarts. It doesn't matter if you are Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. The Exhibition has something to offer for every potential witch or wizard. Proof your Quidditch skills and dive into the magical world of J.K. Rowling. The Exhibition can be seen until March 19th, 2023, at the Muggle-friendly METAstadt Vienna.
From This Author - Martin Ganeider
Martin Ganeider, born in the beautiful mountains of Austria (not so Sound of music as some might think) felt in love with Musical theatre when he found a Vinyl from the Austrian production of CATS.... (read more about this author)
