Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE

ENJOY THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE

By: Jun. 14, 2023

"No one puts baby in a corner." One of the most iconic movie quotes of all time, embossed by Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. The movie became a phenomenon, but it took years to convince Eleanor Bergstein to transfer it into a Live Action experience. Bergstein hesitated, but after all, she decided it was time for audiences to become a part of the story they love.

THIS MAGIC MOMENT!

Deike Darrelmann (Baby Houseman), Máté Gyenei (Johnny Castle), and the Cast of Dirty Dancing ©Jens Hauer

With the first beats of the show, the magic is alive back at Kellerman's in the summer of 1963. There is dancing everywhere, all the familiar characters from the movie, ready to take audiences on a journey.
It feels like riding down memory lane when Baby (de-lovely Deike Darrelmann) takes her first steps into the steamy world of rhythm and dance. DIRTY DANCING The Original Live On Stage is more than just the movie put on stage. It feels like witnessing something familiar and yet something contemporary.
There is (of course) a lot of dancing (choreographed by Austin Wilks) and some singing, as many well-known songs from the movie are presented in their original version (which means not everything is performed live, it's up to you to decide if you like it or not)

As the show's title includes dancing, let's have a word or two about that. With Máté Gyenei returning to the iconic role of Johnny Castle, the producers found the right man to handle the part, a charismatic first-class dancer Vienna's Opening Night Audience promptly fell in love with. He has the looks (the body), the moves, and all the quotes.

©Jens Hauer

Together with his Baby, Heike Darrelmann, Gyenei is bringing the famous love story on stage as DIRTY DANCING fans might love.
Take something familiar, something fresh, and mix it up in the right way so that people can fall in love with it repeatedly.

I CARRIED A WATERMELON

Bringing  DIRTY DANCING  from screen to stage is a reasonable decision. (sort of) Apart from the fact that it is not a Musical, the show guarantees an entertaining night out, with loads of dancing, all the famous quotes from the movie, and (of course) watermelons —a quick break at Kellerman's Catskills resort.

©Jens Hauer

DIRTY DANCING ON TOUR is playing in Vienna until June 25th, followed by stops in Graz (27.06.-09.07.2023) and Linz (11.07.- 06.08.2023)

For tickets and further information, visit:
Click Here




