Review: DINNER BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Das Vindobona

There might be no better way to get yourself in a jolly Christmas mood than enjoying Christmas songs and artistic performances, all accompanied by a fine three-course meal. Everyone is in a hurry at the most beautiful time of the year, so allow yourself a break from all the preliminaries. It is the season to get jolly in any possible way. With all the lights, the Christmas markets, and the smell of gingerbread and mulled wine, the spirit of Christmas is everywhere. Of course, the Vindobona celebrates the festive season in a particular way with a new production called DINNER BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Tanja Petrasek, Ruth Kraus- Pizzinini, Markus Krenek, and Martin Pasching, supported by Andreas Brencic at the piano, spread a Christmas feeling with amusing stories and well-known songs.

Marlies and Walter Holecek ( Duo Aquarius) are rounding up the circle with their stunning performance.

Marlies Holecek from Duo Aquarius ©Katharina Schiffl

Apart from all the christmas evergreens, Tanja Petrasek is stealing the show with a roundup of why Santa Claus is not as popular in Austria as in the U.S.A. "Kana braucht bei uns den Sana Claus" (kaːna ˈbraʊ̯xt baɪ̯ ˈʊns ˈdeːn Santa Claus). An amusingly grouchy performance, one, if not the stellar moment of Dinner Before Christmas. Kind a naughty and nice(ish) comic relief of the fictional contest between Christkind and Santa Claus.

The songbook is full of Christmas songs of all kinds of variations, and some are a Must Listen every season, while others are abdicable. Don't let your final days of the year become a Nightmare Before Christmas. Share some love at DINNER BEFORE CHRISTMAS.

DINNER BEFORE CHRISTMAS is running until December 17th on selected dates. For further information visit www.vindobona.wien

Voices:

Tanja Petrasek

Ruth Kraus-Pizzinini

Markus Krenek

Martin Pasching

Acrobats:

Marlis and Walter Holecek (Duo Aquarius)

Piano; Musical Director:

Andreas Brencic

Director:

Rita Sereinig