Previews: MELODIENREISE RORY SIX GREATEST HITS at BURG PERCHTOLDSDORF

The event is set for Sunday, September 3rd.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 1 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
AMOUR is Now Playing in Salzburg Photo 2 AMOUR is Now Playing in Salzburg

Previews: MELODIENREISE RORY SIX GREATEST HITS at BURG PERCHTOLDSDORF

The Belgian-born Singer/Composer found his second home fifteen years ago in Vienna. He has been part of numerous musical productions and played some leading roles (like Old Deuteronomy in the latest Vienna CATS production). Apart from his OnStage career, Six has written a couple of Musicals (Wenn Rosenblätter fallen, Ein wenig Farbe, Luna, Die Mädchen von Oostende, Namen an der Wand, Weihnachtsengel küsst man nicht, Mord auf Sendung, Finder, Ein Date zu fünft, and Künstler unbekannt) and founded the Theatercouch in Vienna. Rory Six has made himself a name on and offstage in the German-speaking Musical area. Six had a significant impact on the Off-Musical scene in Vienna. His Theatercouch was the #1 adress for highly anticipated Off-productions. It feels like only yesterday when Six presented his first Musical; what a joy and a profoundly and honestly touching experience. Of course, it is time to celebrate his career and birthday.

Previews: MELODIENREISE RORY SIX GREATEST HITS at BURG PERCHTOLDSDORF
©Andrea Peller

Six invited friends and companions to perform songs from his shows to celebrate his 40th birthday (it is rather unusual to have artists talking about their age)—a charming way to celebrate. Six has chosen the beautiful Burg Perchtoldsdorf (only a stone-throw away from Vienna) for his unique evening.

The likes of Andreas Bieber, Oliver Arno, Rob Pelzer, André Bauer, Katja Berg, Linda Hold, Markus Neugebauer, Nicolas Tenerani, Robert D. Marx, Denise Jastraunig, Fin Holzwart, Barbara Catska, Anja Haeseli, Lisa Radl, Rebecca Soumagné, Amelie Polak, Sarah Zippusch, Ryta Taleand many others are joining the birthday party to cherish Six's work and to celebrate with him and his audience.

Sunday, September 3rd

Neuer Burgsaal Perchtoldsdorf, Paul Katzberger Platz 1 2380 Perchtoldsdorf

For further information, click Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Austria

1
AMOUR is Now Playing in Salzburg Photo
AMOUR is Now Playing in Salzburg

AMOUR is now playing in Salzburg. Performances run Sun 30 July - Thu 10 August.

2
Biber-Requiem — Vox Luminis · Freiburger BarockConsort · Meunier Comes Photo
Biber-Requiem — Vox Luminis · Freiburger BarockConsort · Meunier Comes to Salzburg

Biber-Requiem — Vox Luminis · Freiburger BarockConsort · Meunier comes to Salzburg this month. The performance is set for 23 July 2023.

3
Eclairs sur lAu-delà Comes to Salzburg This Week Photo
Eclairs sur l'Au-delà Comes to Salzburg This Week

Éclairs sur l’Au-delà… — SWR Symphonieorchester · Metzmacher comes to Salzburg this week. The performance is set for Thursday 20 July 2023.

4
Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks Photo
Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Salzburg Festival presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Camerata Salzburg, and Honeck. The performance is set for 24 July.

From This Author - Martin Ganeider

Martin Ganeider, born in the beautiful mountains of Austria (not so Sound of music as some might think) felt in love with Musical theatre when he found a Vinyl from the Austrian production of CATS. Wi... (read more about this author)

Review: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at Schönbrunn CastleReview: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at Schönbrunn Castle
Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNEReview: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNE
Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLEReview: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE
Previews: ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL at RONACHER THEATER WIENPreviews: ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL at RONACHER THEATER WIEN

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Austria SHOWS

Recommended For You