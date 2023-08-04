Previews: MELODIENREISE RORY SIX GREATEST HITS at BURG PERCHTOLDSDORF

The Belgian-born Singer/Composer found his second home fifteen years ago in Vienna. He has been part of numerous musical productions and played some leading roles (like Old Deuteronomy in the latest Vienna CATS production). Apart from his OnStage career, Six has written a couple of Musicals (Wenn Rosenblätter fallen, Ein wenig Farbe, Luna, Die Mädchen von Oostende, Namen an der Wand, Weihnachtsengel küsst man nicht, Mord auf Sendung, Finder, Ein Date zu fünft, and Künstler unbekannt) and founded the Theatercouch in Vienna. Rory Six has made himself a name on and offstage in the German-speaking Musical area. Six had a significant impact on the Off-Musical scene in Vienna. His Theatercouch was the #1 adress for highly anticipated Off-productions. It feels like only yesterday when Six presented his first Musical; what a joy and a profoundly and honestly touching experience. Of course, it is time to celebrate his career and birthday.

©Andrea Peller

Six invited friends and companions to perform songs from his shows to celebrate his 40th birthday (it is rather unusual to have artists talking about their age)—a charming way to celebrate. Six has chosen the beautiful Burg Perchtoldsdorf (only a stone-throw away from Vienna) for his unique evening.

The likes of Andreas Bieber, Oliver Arno, Rob Pelzer, André Bauer, Katja Berg, Linda Hold, Markus Neugebauer, Nicolas Tenerani, Robert D. Marx, Denise Jastraunig, Fin Holzwart, Barbara Catska, Anja Haeseli, Lisa Radl, Rebecca Soumagné, Amelie Polak, Sarah Zippusch, Ryta Tale, and many others are joining the birthday party to cherish Six's work and to celebrate with him and his audience.

Sunday, September 3rd

Neuer Burgsaal Perchtoldsdorf, Paul Katzberger Platz 1 2380 Perchtoldsdorf

For further information, click Click Here