Previews: DISNEYS THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at RONACHER THEATER

Jingle (the) Bells (of Notre Dame)

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Christmas is just a glimpse away; snow is falling, and people get into the festive mood by singing Christmas carols and enjoying gingerbread and mulled wine. Many are still in a rush to buy gifts for their loved ones.

HitSquad is offering some help by releasing a Live Recording of Vienna's Hunchback of Notre Dame run. Quite a bit surprising because the show left Vienna earlier this year, passing over the stage to ROCK ME AMADEUS (also releasing their Recording sometime soon) We discussed the Hunchback and its problems straight after Opening Night, but getting this monumental music as a recording can be seen as a gift. As said (so often) before, the VBW Musical Orchestra is out of this world, and a piece like this never sounded better than in Vienna.

Better late than never, the Cast Recording will be released on December 13th. Still, enough time to wrap it up for Christmas, making someone very happy with Sound of the Bells of Notre Dame.

With David Jacobs, Abla Alaoui, Andreas Lichtenberger, the Cast, and the vast Musical Orchestra of the Viennese production.

