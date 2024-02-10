Previews: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE at Stadthalle Wien

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE!

Love, and the Beatles. The most successful band of all time brought us so many unforgettable songs everybody can still sing along with.

Twist and shout because, on February 28th, the so-called Beatles Musical is coming to Vienna for one night only.

Telling the story from the band beginning in Hamburg to their worldwide success and stardom. Filled with all their famous hits, the show takes you on a journey back in time.

The show about the famous Liverpool boys started in 2000, created by Bernhard Kurz, and has been in more than 14 countries, thrilling audiences with the stories and songs from The Beatles. If you are looking for a journey back in time, grab your tickets and relive Hey Jude and many others.