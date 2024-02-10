Previews: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE at Stadthalle Wien

On February 28th, the so-called Beatles Musical is coming to Vienna for one night only.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Volksoper Photo 1 Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Volksoper
Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle Wien Photo 2 Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle Wien
JOLANTHE UND DER NUSSKNACKER Continues at Volksoper Photo 3 JOLANTHE UND DER NUSSKNACKER Continues at Volksoper

Previews: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE at Stadthalle Wien

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE!

Love, and the Beatles. The most successful band of all time brought us so many unforgettable songs everybody can still sing along with.

Twist and shout because, on February 28th, the so-called Beatles Musical is coming to Vienna for one night only.

Telling the story from the band beginning in Hamburg to their worldwide success and stardom. Filled with all their famous hits, the show takes you on a journey back in time.

Previews: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE at Stadthalle Wien

The show about the famous Liverpool boys started in 2000, created by Bernhard Kurz, and has been in more than 14 countries, thrilling audiences with the stories and songs from The Beatles. If you are looking for a journey back in time, grab your tickets and relive Hey Jude and many others.




RELATED STORIES - Austria

1
Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle Wien Photo
Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle Wien

What did our critic think of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle Wien? Remember those days when dancing in Bomont was prohibited, and we watched the young Kevin Bacon as Ren McCormack, giving it all for the sake of dancing and all the unfortunate souls in this prim little town. Of course, there wasn't much dancing in the movie, but it was exhilarating when they burst into it.

2
JOLANTHE UND DER NUSSKNACKER Continues at Volksoper Photo
JOLANTHE UND DER NUSSKNACKER Continues at Volksoper

Jolanthe und der Nussknacker continues at Volksoper this month. Performances run through 10 March. Learn more about the performance here!

3
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Volksoper Photo
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Volksoper

What did our critic think of WEST SIDE STORY at Volksoper?

4
NOSFERATU Comes to Burgtheater This Month Photo
NOSFERATU Comes to Burgtheater This Month

Nosferatu comes to Burgtheater this month. Performances run 19 January - 25 February.

From This Author - Martin Ganeider

Martin Ganeider, born in the beautiful mountains of Austria (not so Sound of music as some might think) felt in love with Musical theatre when he found a Vinyl from the Austrian production of CATS. Wi... (read more about this author)

Review: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle WienReview: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle Wien
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at VolksoperReview: WEST SIDE STORY at Volksoper
Review: CANDIDE at Museumsquartier Halle EReview: CANDIDE at Museumsquartier Halle E
Review: WORKING at MUK TheaterReview: WORKING at MUK Theater

Videos

Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Austria SHOWS

Recommended For You