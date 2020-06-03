Opera Singers and Classical Musicians Play Outdoor Concert at Hotel Zeitgeist in Vienna

Jun. 3, 2020  

The Jakarta Post has reported on the outdoor concert that was held this past weekend at the Hotel Zeitgeist in Vienna.

Two opera singers and a string ensemble were invited to play as spectators looked on from the bedrooms of the hotel.

Hotel director Andreas Purtscher shared that paid bookings for the "window concert" were sold out in three days.

He plans to hold at least three more window concerts before August.

