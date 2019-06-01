New Musical PIRATES LIKE US Premieres In Austria

At the beginning of June 2019 a new musical will celebrate its premiere in Vienna: "Piraten wie wir - Die Ungeduld der Herzen, A Musical Comedy ("Pirates Like Us - The Impatience of Hearts, A Musical Comedy") will take place in the MuTh, Vienna's new House for Music and Theatre, concert hall of the Vienna Boys Choir.

The songs of the musical comedy "Pirates like us" were composed by Violetta Kargina especially for this production. Mike Loewenrosen is responsible for the script, direction and choreography. After his last successful productions "Rosemarie - something about Romy Schneider", "Die heimliche Präsidentin" as well as his vampire musical "Was wir im Dunkeln tun" (What we do in the dark), which also premiered at the MuTh Theatre, Mike Loewenrosen wrote now this new piece dedicated to the pirate theme.



On stage, "Pirates like us" is brought to life by students of the Conservatory Sunrise_Studios. This state-approved Viennese theatre school is regarded as an elite academy of the performing arts in the heart of Europe, which promotes talent efficiently and future-oriented. Students from all over the world are offered a comprehensive artistic education up to stage maturity in the fields of acting, dance, singing or musical theatre according to a successful American-orientated training system. The four-years course and ends with a state-approved diploma.

Here the details:

Piraten wie wir (Pirates like us)

Die Ungeduld der Herzen (The impatience of hearts)

A Musical Comedy

(world premiere)



Sa,1 June 2019, 7.30 pm

Sa, 8 June 2019, 7.30 pm

Venue:

MuTh, Vienna's new house for music and theatre, concert hall of the Vienna Boys Choir, 1020 Vienna, Am Augartenspitz 1

Creative Team:

Music: Violetta Kargina

Libretto, director, choreography: Mike Loewenrosen

co-directed by Charlotte derStern, Christina Piringer

Assistent Choreographer: Christina Piringer

Assistant director: Lena Huber

Dance Captain: Antonia Hochleitner

Make up: Sonja Pöschl, Sylvia Pöschl

Photos: Mike Kunstek

PR: Alexandra Zehetner

Production: Conservatory Sunrise_Studios

www.sunrisestudios.at

Cast:

Boe Bovery: Nina Dafert

Ruth Ruthless: Antonia Hochleitner

Maggie Poser: Simona Milenkova

Retep Nap: Elias Mühlbacher

Ecila Wonder: Sarah Gadinger / Susi Erker

Savannah: Amy Parteli

Enrique Roberta Wesome: Kristof Ertl

Isadore: Victoria Schachner

Dubbiosoa: Nina Lang

Narrator: Sonja Pöschl

Ensemble: Chiara Höbert, Lena Huber, Kimia Khajehpour, Angelika Leichtfried, Heidrun Münzker, Kerstin Schurischuster, Viktoria Wais, Deborah Zutz

Boe Bovery, the ultracaptain of an old and shabby pirate ship, goes on a quest for gold with her crazy crew. With the young prisoner Savannah on board, she and her pirates head for a legendary remote island. There lives the alchemist Enrique Roberta Wesome, to whom Savannah is to be handed over. It is said that the alchemist reveals his secret of how to turn lead into gold only to the one who brings him a virgin. Arriving on the island, the pirates already think they have reached their destination. But then everything develops quite differently...

Ticket prices:

Adults: 22,-/18,-/14,-, box: 32,-

Children, adolescents, students, military servants: 13,-/10,-/8,-

Wheelchair places: 9,-

director's/colleague's cards: 12,-

Tickets:

MuTh, Vienna's new house for music and theatre, concert hall of the Vienna Boys Choir

Am Augartenspitz 1, 1020 Vienna, Austria

Phone: +43 1 347 80 80, Email: tickets@muth.at

www.muth.at or www.wienticket.at





