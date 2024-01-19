NOSFERATU Comes to Burgtheater This Month

Performances run 19 January - 25 February.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
Submissions Open For TARTS Prize & STARTS Prize Africa Photo 3 Submissions Open For TARTS Prize & STARTS Prize Africa

NOSFERATU Comes to Burgtheater This Month

Nosferatu comes to Burgtheater this month. Performances run 19 January - 25 February.

A castle, a house, an asylum. It’s the place where it all happened. The home of Nosferatu, an immortal creature whose existence spans across centuries, who cannot die and is as undying as her memory of endless killing. Those who cross paths with her must face that which is unspeakable within themselves.  First there is Harker, who travels to the castle belonging to a mysterious countess, only to find herself imprisoned. Then there are Lucy and her mother, as well as Mina, a doctor, and Renfield, a patient. These people are all bound to Nosferatu and to that place of countless terrors. Caught in their memories, the time axes merge, forming a medley of atrocities. What parts of ourselves are unspeakable? How can we fight them? 

NOSFERATU is Australian director Adena Jacobs’s second production for the Burgtheater, following THE TROJAN WOMEN. Using powerful imagery and a poetic sensibility, she explores that intangible fear that manifests itself in Nosferatu, then and now. The text by author Gerhild Steinbruch is interspersed with quotes taken from Bram Stoker’s DRACULA. Jacobs gives the characters from the novel a fresh, new treatment and allows them to converge in a traumatised landscape.




RELATED STORIES - Austria

1
Submissions Open For TARTS Prize & STARTS Prize Africa Photo
Submissions Open For TARTS Prize & STARTS Prize Africa

The submission window for the STARTS Prize and the inaugural STARTS Prize Africa on January 9, 2024. A total of 70,000 euros will be awarded. Submissions for both prizes are possible until March 1, 2024.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards! Winners include Ronacher Wien and more!

3
BUNBURY Comes to Burgtheater This Month Photo
BUNBURY Comes to Burgtheater This Month

Die beiden Dandys Algernon und Jack lieben das Doppelleben. Um Laster und Vergnügen mit ihren gesellschaftlichen Verpflichtungen unter einen Hut zu bekommen, haben sich beide Lügen ausgedacht: Algernon erfindet einen kranken Freund namens Bunbury, um möglichst oft zu diesem aufs Land fahren zu können, und Jack gibt vor, sich um seinen Bruder Ernst kümmern zu müssen, um regelmäßig in die Stadt zu kommen.

4
Join the VBW MUSICAL KIDS CLUB in Vienna in 2024 Photo
Join the VBW MUSICAL KIDS CLUB in Vienna in 2024

Play, sing, dance and have fun? Not just watch a musical, but try it out yourself? All this is possible at the VBW MUSICAL KIDS CLUB. Learn more about how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Submissions Open For TARTS Prize & STARTS Prize AfricaSubmissions Open For TARTS Prize & STARTS Prize Africa
BUNBURY Comes to Burgtheater This MonthBUNBURY Comes to Burgtheater This Month
Join the VBW MUSICAL KIDS CLUB in Vienna in 2024Join the VBW MUSICAL KIDS CLUB in Vienna in 2024
REBECCA is Now Playing Through 7 January in ViennaREBECCA is Now Playing Through 7 January in Vienna

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

Austria SHOWS

Recommended For You