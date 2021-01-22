Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Landestheater Establishes Streaming Offer and Puts Premieres Online

The world premiere of #Ersthelfer #FirstAid will be streamed on January 30, 2021.

Jan. 22, 2021  

Due to the measures announced by the government, the Salzburger Landestheater is moving its performance operations to the network and starting a digital streaming offer.

The world premiere of #Ersthelfer #FirstAid will be streamed on January 30, 2021. The documentary theater project by Nuran David Calis focuses on the solidarity and remarkable helpfulness of Salzburg citizens during the refugee crisis in 2015 and raises questions that are still of great topicality in view of the current refugee situation.

Thomas Bernhard's Heldenplatz, staged by Alexandra Liedtke, will also celebrate its digital premiere on February 6, 2021.

Recordings of current productions such as Friedrich Schiller's Die Räuber or the Faust production from the 2009/2010 season will also be shown on the digital platform.

Learn more at https://www.salzburger-landestheater.at/en/start/index.html.




