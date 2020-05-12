JAM Music Lab Offers Distant Studies & Jazz Scholarship in Vienna

Covid-19 has changed everyone's lives, including our approach to music study. We are proud to announce that Vienna's JAM MUSIC LAB Private University for Jazz and Popular Music is now featuring online and onsite education.

The University will offer specially designed programs for students and music teachers who want to further their education.

Beyond the traditional classroom experience, JAM and the city of Vienna plan to offer opportunities for virtual study, combining advanced pursuit of digital degrees with the lifestyle of this celebrated European destination. Experience music in the city of its birth, Vienna.

For more information contact office@jammusiclab.com and apply online. Study availabilities are limited.

As part of its annual initiative for developing new artists, the Ö1 Talent Scholarship will send a promising young musician to school in Vienna.

It will underwrite the cost of a Master of Arts degree at the JAM MUSIC LAB, Vienna's premier university for the study of jazz and pop music. The program spans two years, and is designed to launch an international career.

The scholarship will be decided by a panel of experts from the JAM MUSIC LAB and Ö1.

Award Criteria & Schedule

Instrumentalists/vocalists must be no older than 28 years, with Bachelor of Arts degree.

The applicant should possess a prominent spirit of innovation and originality in jazz, with an emphasis on communication and interaction, in both composed and improvised forms.

The Application deadline has been extended to May 31, 2020. The winners will be announced in July. Finalists will perform live at the JAM MUSIC LAB in Vienna (Dates TBA). The winner should be available for two scheduled Ö1 events.

Submission Requirements

An unedited video featuring 2 - 3 musical performances (professional quality not required, mobile phone recording accepted);

Documentation of previous musical experiences and projects, as well as education history. A CV and a photo of the artist (min. 300 dpi).

Non-Austrian citizens need proof of permanent residence in Austria for the time of their study.

For additional information on the Ö1 Talent Scholarship, please click here.

Photo Credit: www.lukasbeck.com





