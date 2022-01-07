Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CATS at Musical Vienna Cancelled Through 9 January

The staff will contact ticketholders as soon as possible regarding an alternate date or ticket reversal.

Jan. 7, 2022  
All CATS shows have been cancelled until 9th of January 2022, due to COVID-19. Read the full statement below:

Dear audience!

Due to several positive COVID-19 test results and the related numerous K1 persons at CATS, we are fulfilling our responsibility for the health and safety of the audience, cast and crew and therefore unfortunately have to cancel all performances up to and including January 9, 2022.

Our staff will contact you as soon as possible regarding an alternate date or ticket reversal.

We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause you and hope for your understanding. We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible.

Your Musical Vienna Team

Learn more and stay up to date at https://www.musicalvienna.at/en/schedule-and-tickets/schedule/production/858/CATS/calendar.


