Young Princess Fionas Announced For SHREK THE MUSICAL In Melbourne

Australia's leading theatre producer John Frost today announced the four young actresses who will play the role of Young Princess Fiona during the Melbourne season of the multi-million dollar musical comedy SHREK THE MUSICAL. This lavish and fun musical plays at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 16 February. The role of Young Princess Fiona will be shared in Melbourne by Charlize Costantin (9 years old, from Montmorency), Lilah Crotty (10, Coburg), Isobel Lauber (9, Doreen) and Charlotte Lundy (12, Highton).

The girls will join Ben Mingay as Shrek, Lucy Durack as Princess Fiona, Todd McKenney as Lord Farquaad, Nat Jobe as Donkey and Marcia Hines as the Dragon (from 18 March onwards). Also in the fairy-tale cast are Ross Chisari (as Little Pig), Annie Chiswell (Ugly Duckling), Benjamin Colley (Pied Piper), Andy Conaghan (Wolf), Denise Devlin (Mama Bear), Mackenzie Dunn (Swing), Blake Erickson (Papa Bear), Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Gingy), Hollie James (Swing), Rubin Matters (Peter Pan), Sarah Murr (Fairy Godmother), Joshua Robson (Little Pig), Monique Sallé (Red Riding Hood), Tom Sharah (Little Pig), Leigh Sleightholme (Swing), Suzanne Steele (Wicked Witch), Rhys Velasquez (Swing), Caleb Vines (Pinocchio) and Sascha Wykes (Baby Bear).

Due to huge demand, tickets for new performances in the Melbourne season will go on sale this Friday 7 February, with pre-sales from today. Sydney has fallen in love with SHREK THE MUSICAL since it premiered on 1 January, with huge critical and audience acclaim.

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film Shrek and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. When it was launched, the film Shrek was the first Academy Award winner for the Best Animated Feature, was the #1 highest grossing animated film and the #3 highest grossing film. Still today, three of the Shrek films are in the Top 20 Highest Grossing Animated Films of all time. SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage. In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre - not a handsome prince - shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a SHORT temper, a cookie with attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand ... and his name is Shrek.

Featuring a terrific score of 19 songs, big laughs, great dancing and breathtaking scenery, the New York Times has proclaimed SHREK THE MUSICAL as "True Happiness!". The show has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, receiving 8 Tony Award nominations, 12 Drama Desk nominations, 10 Outer Critics Circle nominations, 3 Drama League nominations and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

SYDNEY SEASON DETAILS

Venue - Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season - From 1 January 2020

Performance Times - Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed & Thurs 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices - From $49.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings - ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 795 267

MELBOURNEVenue - Her Majesty's TheatreSeason - From 16 February 2020Performance Times - Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm and 6pmPrices - From $49.90 (Transaction fees apply)Bookings - ticketek.com.au or 132 849





