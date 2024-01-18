YENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next Month

Malthouse will present a return season of Kadimah Yiddish Theatre’s Yentl beginning next month. This new stage adaptation of Nobel Prize laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer’s iconic short story is the first since the 1975 Broadway play and Barbra Streisand’s iconic 1983 musical film.

Yentl is the journey of a young woman who defies the Jewish orthodox tradition that forbids females from studying religious scripture. When her father dies, Yentl emancipates herself by dressing in male guise, determined to live as a man to continue

her studies. Religion, gender, sexual politics, and traditional Yiddish culture collide as Yentl finds her truth through faith and love.

Directed by Gary Abrahams and co-written by Gary Abrahams, Elise Hearst, and Kadimah

Yiddish Theatre Artistic Co-Director Galit Klas, and starring Amy Hack, Nicholas Jaquinot, Evelyn Krape, and Genevieve Kingsford, Yentl is an ode to the feminist undertones and queer subtext of the original story and an invitation to celebrate the beauty of Yiddish culture.

Performances run 29 February - 17 March at the Merlyn Theatre.

WRITERS: Gary Abrahams, Elise Hearst, Galit Klas

DIRECTOR: Gary Abrahams

CAST: Amy Hack, Evelyn Krape, Nicholas Jaquinot, Genevieve Kingsford

SET & COSTUME DESIGN / Dann Barber

LIGHTING DESIGNER / Rachel Burke

SOUND DESIGNER / Russell Goldsmith

SUBTITLE OPERATOR / Josh Reuben