YENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next Month

Performances run 29 February - 17 March at the Merlyn Theatre.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GREASE THE MUSICAL at Her Majesty's Theatre Photo 1 Review: GREASE THE MUSICAL at Her Majesty's Theatre
World Premiere of JAZZ MEN Opens This Week in Melbourne Photo 2 World Premiere of JAZZ MEN Opens This Week in Melbourne
VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Photo 3 VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia
Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 4 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April

YENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next Month

Malthouse will present a return season of Kadimah Yiddish Theatre’s Yentl beginning next month. This new stage adaptation of Nobel Prize laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer’s iconic short story is the first since the 1975 Broadway play and Barbra Streisand’s iconic 1983 musical film.

Yentl is the journey of a young woman who defies the Jewish orthodox tradition that forbids females from studying religious scripture. When her father dies, Yentl emancipates herself by dressing in male guise, determined to live as a man to continue 

her studies. Religion, gender, sexual politics, and traditional Yiddish culture collide as Yentl finds her truth through faith and love.

Directed by Gary Abrahams and co-written by Gary Abrahams, Elise Hearst, and Kadimah

Yiddish Theatre Artistic Co-Director Galit Klas, and starring Amy Hack, Nicholas Jaquinot, Evelyn Krape, and Genevieve Kingsford, Yentl is an ode to the feminist undertones and queer subtext of the original story and an invitation to celebrate the beauty of Yiddish culture.

Performances run 29 February - 17 March at the Merlyn Theatre.

WRITERS: Gary Abrahams, Elise Hearst, Galit Klas
DIRECTOR: Gary Abrahams
CAST: Amy Hack, Evelyn Krape, Nicholas Jaquinot, Genevieve Kingsford

SET & COSTUME DESIGN / Dann Barber 

LIGHTING DESIGNER / Rachel Burke 

SOUND DESIGNER / Russell Goldsmith 

SUBTITLE OPERATOR / Josh Reuben



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
A NIGHT WITH MATTEO BOCELLI - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024 Kicks Off This March Photo
A NIGHT WITH MATTEO BOCELLI - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024 Kicks Off This March

TEG Van Egmond has announced the first Australian headline tour of Italian singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli.

2
THEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This Month Photo
THEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This Month

THEY CAME FROM URANUS is an outrageous new adult puppet show to be performed by Australia’s Master Puppeteer Murray Raine at the MC Showroom.

3
Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo
Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April

Steven Bartlett, host of the hit podcast The Diary of a CEO, will present to Australian audiences for the very first time in April 2024 with his new live show The Business & Life Speaking Tour.

4
Musical Theatre Melodies Celebrates The 60th Anniversary of HELLO, DOLLY! Photo
Musical Theatre Melodies Celebrates The 60th Anniversary of HELLO, DOLLY!

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 FM on Tuesday, January 16 will mark the 60th anniversary of the Jerry Herman musical Hello, Dolly!

More Hot Stories For You

THEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This MonthTHEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This Month
THE INHERITANCE Will Make Australian Premiere at fortyfivedownstairsTHE INHERITANCE Will Make Australian Premiere at fortyfivedownstairs
Australian Ballet Opens 2024 Season With ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLANDAustralian Ballet Opens 2024 Season With ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND
Melbourne Theatre Company Opens 2024 Season With SEVENTEENMelbourne Theatre Company Opens 2024 Season With SEVENTEEN

Videos

Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Video
Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne Video
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne Video
Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
Transwoman Kills Influencer in Australia - Melbourne Transwoman Kills Influencer
La Mama Courthouse (1/27-2/04)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
Dog Man: The Musical in Australia - Melbourne Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You