Watch This Presents INTO THE WOODS in January 2022

Acclaimed Sondheim repertory company, Watch This presents Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods, an epic fairy tale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

In a small village fringed by a vast forest, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Jack (and his beanstalk) wrestle with unknown curses, untold desires and unnamed danger. There's no avoiding the dark and dissonant woods, into which they all must venture into, to pursue their dreams and confront their demons.

As they bumble forth in blind pursuit of their own ends, their tales entangle and entwine until the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.

Inspired by Grimm Brother's fairy tales, Into The Woods was nominated for 10 Tony Awards (including Best Original Score and Best Book) and 6 Olivier Awards in its debut seasons in New York and London, Into the Woods is Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's most famous and frequently revived work.

Venue: Meat Market, 3 Blackwood St, North Melbourne

Dates: Saturday 15 - Sunday 23 January, 2022

Opening Night: Saturday 15 January, 2022

Tickets now on sale at: http://intothewoods2022.eventbrite.com/.