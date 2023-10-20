WEREDINGO Comes to North Melbourne Town Hall in November

Performances run 1 – 5 November 2023.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024 Photo 1 Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024
Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo 2 Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Melbourne Fringe to Present AN EVENING WITH JK, A New Play Centered on JK Rowling Photo 4 Melbourne Fringe to Present AN EVENING WITH JK, A New Play Centered on JK Rowling

WEREDINGO Comes to North Melbourne Town Hall in November

Wear your animal loud and proud at Arts House in North Melbourne this November.

“Come in, grab a bickie and a cuppa. We are welcoming all shapes and kinds in our safe space – but it is not your usual support group,” says Thomas E.S. Kelly from Karul Projects.

Led by a First Nations team featuring performers Thomas E.S. Kelly, Benjin Maza, Glory Tuohy-Daniell and Vicki Van Hout, Weredingo by Karul Projects is a profound and playful dance theatre work that challenges the western interpretation of shapeshifting.

In the western context, shapeshifting is limited to folklore and pop culture. However, shapeshifting for First Nations people reflects past, present and future.

Through sharp movement and text, Weredingo follows the intertwining journeys of three shapeshifters, who meet in secret to safely shift into their animal forms and congregate with their feathered or furry friends.

“As our bodies shift through the space, we draw parallels to Black Lives Matter, black deaths in custody and the many injustices for people of colour who shapeshift on a daily basis to not be killed,” explained Kelly.

Weredingo covers the good, the bad; the cultural, the political; the pain and the pleasure. It is brought to life alongside beautiful animations by Studio Gilay and projection by Wirrim Studios.

Arts House Co-Artistic Directors, Emily Sexton and Nithya Nagarajan are thrilled to finally bring this delightful, poignant and timely work to Melbourne.

“Having first supported the the development of Weredingo through CultureLab in 2020, we are honoured to welcome back Karul Projects along with Vicki Van Hout, who will join the cast with her cracking humour and piercing performance. Given Vicki’s long-term relationship with Thomas, it will truly be an unmissable moment to see them share the stage,” said Sexton and Nagarajan.

This is distinctive work with a dash of humour. Audiences are invited to wear their best fur, fleece, feathers, beaks, claws or tails – all animals and outfits are welcome!

Karul Projects is a First Nations dance company that was founded in 2017 by Thomas E.S. Kelly (Minjungbal-Yugambeh, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu man) and Taree Sansbury (Kaurna, Narrungga and Ngarrindjeri). Karul support emerging First Nations artists and create distinctive First Nations led dance-theatre works.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Il Divo Australian Tour Commences in Two Weeks Photo
Il Divo Australian Tour Commences in Two Weeks

IL DIVO Australian tour commences in 2 weeks! Don't miss the world's leading classical crossover group as they return to Australian stages, with special performances by Patrizio Buanne. This will be their first tour since the passing of Carlos Marín in 2021.

2
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE BIG TOP Set For Next Month Photo
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE BIG TOP Set For Next Month

Get ready for the most exciting event of the year! Christmas Under the Big Top is coming to Burnley Oval, Richmond from November 24th to December 24th.

3
DRY LAND By Ruby Rae Spiegel To Be Performed At Irene Mitchell Studio, November 21 Photo
DRY LAND By Ruby Rae Spiegel To Be Performed At Irene Mitchell Studio, November 21

Between the fraught messiness of youth, self-image pressures, and the loneliness of high school, two girls navigate their way through the challenges they face in 'Dry Land' by Ruby Rae Spiegel. A powerful play about female friendship, resilience, and the secrets that unfold in a high school locker room. Premiering in Victoria, this production by Quiet Roar is a must-see. Content warning: Audiences 16+. Contains sensitive themes. Don't miss this thought-provoking show from November 21-26 at Irene Mitchell Studio. Tickets available at bit.ly/DryLand2023_Tix. For media inquiries, contact hello@quietroar.com.au.

4
AN EVENING WITH KHALIL GIBRAN Comes to the MC Showroom in November Photo
AN EVENING WITH KHALIL GIBRAN Comes to the MC Showroom in November

A theatrical tribute performances titled 'An Evening with Khalil Gibran: Lazarus and The Beloved & The Blind' comes to The MC Showroom next month. Performances will run November 23-26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA in Australia - Melbourne Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
The Wedding in Australia - Melbourne The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
Elvis: A Musical Revolution in Australia - Melbourne Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA in Australia - Melbourne Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
Yalinguth LIVE by the Birrarung - Melbourne Fringe Festival in Australia - Melbourne Yalinguth LIVE by the Birrarung - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Birrarung Marr (10/21-10/21)
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe in Australia - Melbourne Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
Life of Byron in Australia - Melbourne Life of Byron
Alex Theatre (10/11-10/22)
L2R Dance – Block Party in Australia - Melbourne L2R Dance – Block Party
Footscray Arts (10/28-10/28)
Andrey Gugnin Recital in Australia - Melbourne Andrey Gugnin Recital
Piano+ (11/01-11/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You