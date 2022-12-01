WALANBAA YULU-GI â€“ BURN THE FLOOR Will Embark on Australian Tour

As the world renown Australian Ballroom and Latin dance company Burn The Floor passes its 25th year, the performing group will collaborate with First Nations star Mitch Tambo to create a brand-new dance production to premiere in Melbourne in July 2023.

Together, Burn The Floor and Mitch will undertake an inspiration dance journey embracing Indigenous Culture and Music, fuelled with Australian rock classics, and driven with the energy and passion of 20 dancers, vocalists and musicians.

Following the 20 shows in Australia in July 2023, the focus will then shift to the international market, with a documentary tracking the show from development to opening night. Produced by EQ Media, it will showcase the melting pot of Ballroom style, Indigenous Culture, Australian creativity and homegrown talent to the world.

The international track record of Burn The Floor includes a seven month season on Broadway, two seasons on the West end and tours through the thirty countries in over 150 cities.

Burn The Floor is a powerhouse of the cruise-ship industry, performing over 4,000 shows for Norwegian Cruise Line since 2012.

In 2023 Burn The Floor will begin its 11th World Tour, across Japan, Korea and beyond, finishing at The Royal Albert Hall London on July 8 2024.

Mitch Tambo is on the verge of super stardom, his appearance performing in his own language, with story telling of his own world are receiving rave reviews. His passion is to share his culture to wider audiences.

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE - The Palm At Crown - July 21 30 9 shows

MARYBOROUGH - Brolga Theatre - Tuesday August 1

TOOWOOMBA - Empire Theatre - Wednesday August 2

BRISBANE - Powerhouse - Thursday August 3 & Friday August 4

PORT MACQUARIE - Glasshouse - Saturday August 5

NEWCASTLE - Civic Theatre - Sunday August 6

CANBERRA - Canberra Theatre - Wednesday August 9

WYONG - Performing Arts Centre - Thursday August 10

SYDNEY - Enmore Theatre - Friday August 11

PENRITH - The Joan - Saturday August 12

CHATSWOOD - Concourse Theatre - Sunday August 13