Vanessa Steinberg Returns To The Butterfly Club With NOT QUITE WHITE

NOT QUITE WHITE, 1st and 8th of June 2019. After surviving six hours of heart surgery, a week before her Comedy Festival run, Vanessa Steinberg returns to the Butterfly Club to dislodge your chakras and disturb your decorum.

Vanessa Steinberg spends an hour unapologetically embodying the neglected adage that "vulnerability is a true measure of courage" as she recants her experiences as an aging, second-generation migrant succubus, who is firmly on some currently undiscovered, psychiatric spectrum.

A Babylonian dirty bomb who bares her genome structure with all the abandon of middle age, while showing her audience that "real" is the only romance worth having. From dating advice to dermal fillers to Jewish converts and Israeli customer service, you are guaranteed to be either traumatized or transfixed...hopefully both.

The show runs for two nights, on the first and eighth of June, at The Butterfly Club and is suitable for anyone who is difficult to offend and at peace with promiscuity. Expect to be elucidated and entertained, with the full effect of the performance lingering, like a detonated hand-grenade, long after you leave.

Vanessa Steinberg is an ex-university lecturer and forensic counsellor who has worked in cult-exfiltration, in prison and with survivors of torture and trauma. She wrote and performed "Not Quite White" at the 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival and previously performed at the 2017 Melbourne Jewish International Comedy Festival. In 2003 she wrote and performed another one woman show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival called "Do you know how hard it is to get Valium these days". She has also made two short films, one which sold and screened on SBS television and the other which screened at the Cannes International Film Festival. She suffers from a heart condition called cardiomyopathy and, as such, is now dedicating her life to doing what she loves the most...making people simultaneously think and laugh.

The production opens on the 1st of June and runs for two nights only, the the first and 8th of June. Seating is limited, so bookings are recommended.

Not Quite White

The 1st and 8th of June

7.00pm-8.00pm.

The Butterfly Club

5 Carson Place Melbourne.

Tickets $26.00-$35.00

https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/not-quite-white





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You