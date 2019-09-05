Tony Winner Faith Prince Comes to Queensland PAC 4 & 5 October

TONY AWARD WINNING BROADWAY STAR

QPAC and Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University present

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH Faith Prince

Musical Director: Alex Rybeck

"Her repertoire fits her like a glove, her rapport with an audience is instantaneous, her singing is full of pep and wit and polish." VARIETY

FRI 4 & SAT 5 OCT 2019 | BOOK NOW QPAC.COM.AU

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as 'Ms. Adelaide' in Guys and Dolls.

As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in the musical Disaster! for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, she also starred as the scheming, irascible 'Miss Hannigan' in the Broadway revival of Annie.

In 2008, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair. Faith's other Broadway credits include Disney's The Little Mermaid, Bells are Ringing, Nick & Nora, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Little Me, The Dead and Noises Off.

Faith has also had recurring roles in the hit series Modern Family, Melissa & Joey, Drop Dead Diva and five seasons of Spin City.

Get up close and personal with Faith for two very special shows in the intimate surrounds of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's Cremorne Theatre, accompanied by New York based Musical Director, Alex Rybeck.





