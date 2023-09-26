Tickets Now on Sale For RENT in Melbourne

The national tour for RENT will commence in Brisbane in January 2024 followed by seasons in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Tickets Now on Sale For RENT in Melbourne

Tickets are now on pre-sale for the Melbourne season of the multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, RENT with GP tickets available from Thursday 28 September. The strictly limited Melbourne season runs from 17 February until 7 March 2024 at Arts Centre Melbourne. The national tour for RENT will commence in Brisbane in January 2024 followed by seasons in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra.

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City's East Village, where dreams are born, friendships are tested, and the power of love prevails against all odds.  Featuring the iconic songs "Seasons of Love,” ”Take Me or Leave Me” and "La Vie Bohème”, this groundbreaking phenomenon is more than a musical; it's a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit.

Jonathan Larson’s RENT opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later. Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

 




