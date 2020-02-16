Tickets For DISNEY ON ICE DARE TO DREAM Go On Sale 19 February

Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream is coming to Australia for a Winter escape in 2020! This all new show is a dream come true for Australian families, presenting a vision of magic, fun, excitement, adventure and friendship that is sure to delight the entire family! Opening in Pert on the 12th June, the show will tour Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney and close in Hobart on the 26th July. General public tickets are on-sale from 9am Wednesday 19th February.

In this action-packed extravaganza, the beloved Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will take families on a journey across raging seas and snow-covered mountains featuring Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Frozen, Tangled, Cinderella and Disney and Pixar's Coco. Plus, for the very first time all the way from Hundred Acre Wood, special guests Winnie the Pooh and Tigger will get the families out of their seats and onto their feet to learn a special dance.

Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., Dare to Dream takes families on a high-seas adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana's strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one's true identity is never out of reach.

"With Dare to Dream, I want to inspire the youngest members of our families with the heroic stories of their favorite Disney characters and allow them to discover the hero within themselves." said Executive Vice President of Feld Entertainment and Producer of Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream, Nicole Feld.

Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Audience members will also explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney and Pixar's Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice and lives his dream of becoming a professional musician. Showgoers will witness each characters' unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

"At our shows, mums and dads are able to experience the magic through the eyes of their children, allowing them to reconnect with their favorite characters and once again experience the childlike wonder and hope that inspires us all." said Director Patty Vincent.

For more Tour Information visit: www.DisneyOnIce.com.au

2020 National Tour Dates

Perth RAC Arena 12 - 14 June

Adelaide Adelaide Entertainment Centre 19 - 21 June

Brisbane Brisbane Entertainment Centre 26 - 29 June

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena 2 - 6 July

Newcastle Newcastle Entertainment Centre 10 - 12 July

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena 15 - 19 July

Hobart Derwent Entertainment Centre 23 - 26 July

Tickets for Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney through Ticketek: www.Ticketek.com.au/DisneyOnIce. Tickets for Hobart through Ticketmaster: www.Ticketmaster.com.au/DisneyOnIce





