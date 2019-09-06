Three Thousand Students To Perform In The Victorian State Schools Spectacular Next Week

Students from across the State are making final rehearsal preparations ahead of the 2019 Victorian State Schools Spectacular (VSSS) performances on Saturday 14th September at Melbourne Arena.

Students have been rehearsing since March and the excitement is building each day as they look forward to performing live on stage to over 10,000 people across the 2 shows.

The Spectacular features a cast of 3000 young performers from over 200 Victorian government schools. It takes dedication, commitment, stamina and humour to be a part of the Spectacular and the students have it in abundance!

The theme for this year's Spectacular is 'Made of Stars'. With a talented orchestra and some of the best vocalists and dancers from Victorian state schools, the show will feature a galaxy of out-of-this-world performances from a top musical line-up of songs from artists including, Justin Timberlake and Madonna, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Blur, Bruno Mars and Rhianna to Imagine Dragons, Stevie Wonder, Yothu Yindi, Sheppard, Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton.

Performing in this year's Spectacular there will be a:

79 -piece orchestra mentored by Musical Director Chong Lim AM

30 Principal vocalists, 7 backing vocalists, Victorian State Schools Choir

20 principal dancers, 16 ensemble dancers mentored by Dance Director Deon Nuku and Associate Dance Director Yvette Lee

44 students working behind the scenes - as a camera, lighting or audio assistant, or as a rehearsal stage manager.

1048 voice choir

1187 mass dancers

Speciality Acts and independent group performers including the Paskifa Choir, B Boys Melbourne HS, Hoppers Crossing SC, a specially commissioned Haka titled 'Wikitoria' (Victoria in Maori) which speaks of living together on this land performed by students from Narre Warren South P-12, Hallam SC, Tarneit P-9 and Carrum Downs Secondary College

For the first time the Spectacular meets the X Games with dare-devil riders, skaters and scooter riders

'With the Beat' is a creative vision of renowned industry professionals including Creative Director Neill Gladwin (Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremonies), Musical Director Chong Lim AM (John Farnham MD, Dancing With The Stars), Dance Director Deon Nuku, (Scooby Doo, Happy Feet, Moulin Rouge) and Associate Dance Director Yvette Lee, (Dancing with the Stars, X-Factor Australia, Australia's Got Talent and So You Think You Can Dance).

The Spectacular supports the Education State targets of more students reaching the highest level of achievement in the arts; ensuring kids are happy, healthy and resilient; and building pride in their schools. It also provides students an invaluable performing arts opportunity, encouraging development of their creative skills, discipline, perseverance and confidence over months of rehearsals. The environment is non-competitive allowing students to learn from each other as much as from the mentors. Lifelong friendships are often made on this incredible journey.

Success and achievement in the arts is one of the key targets for the Education State, as Victorian students learn to think critically and find creative solutions.





