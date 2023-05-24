Theatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs' Home to Support 'There's No Place Like Home' Winter Adoption Appeal

The phrase immortalised by The Wizard of Oz has been given new meaning as Melbourne winter approaches. While Dorothy can click her ruby-red heels together to take her and Toto home, animals of Melbourne are calling on the hearts of pet loving Victorians to give them a furever home.



Acclaimed new musical theatre company and registered charity Theatrical is proud to announce a very special charity partnership, supporting The Lost Dogs’ Home new winter adoption appeal, There’s No Place Like Home, which kicks off next week on 1 June.



Through program sales and awareness raising during their new production of The Wizard of Oz, Theatrical hopes to find more homes for the many animals in need at The Lost Dogs’ Home shelters.



The iconic duo, Dorothy and Toto, have captured imaginations for over a century, and the human canine connection holds a special place in the heart of the cast’s 19-year-old star, Lyla Digrazia.



“I love that Dorothy and Toto both do anything to protect each other, and how unbreakable their bond is, no matter what trials they go through. They are always each other's first priorities,” says Lyla.



“It makes me so happy to know that there are places always striving to help find animals their forever loving homes. It’s not an easy process, and The Lost Dogs’ Home really takes into consideration what makes a perfect home in order for each dog to have a good life.”



Based on the beloved 1939 movie and the classic L. Frank Baum tale of the same name, the crowd favourite musical is being staged in Australia for the first time in six years, from 29 June - 9 July. A full orchestra will accompany a skillful cast of over 30 performers, filling Melbourne’s historic 783-seat National Theatre with one of the most celebrated stories of all time.



The Lost Dogs Home‘s spokesperson, Suzana Talevski, is excited about the partnership with Theatrical, particularly with the synergies in their focus as two charities.



“The Lost Dogs’ Home is thrilled to be working with Theatrical, a company that is also committed to mental health and wellbeing. We know how much having a pet can improve a person’s life in so many ways, so to be able to get that message out together is wonderful,” says Suzana.



“It’s fabulous that theatre goers will be able to enjoy a great performance and get a chance to feel good by supporting The Lost Dogs’ Home. The relationship between Dorothy and Toto is a special one and we think everyone should have a Toto in their life.’’



Theatrical founder and executive producer, Andrew Gyopar, is thrilled to support such an important cause.



“Like The Lost Dogs’ Home, Theatrical is a charity. We both work hard with dedicated teams of volunteers to help make our community a little better,” says Andrew.



“An increasing number of established and aspiring performers with mental health challenges are finding a safe space at Theatrical. I am heart-warmed that we are able to provide a supportive experience and influence positive change through our rehearsal and performance process, seeing people challenge their insecurities, building their self-confidence and see them shine on stage. Pets, especially dogs, play a very important role in mental health and wellbeing so this partnership couldn’t be more perfect.”



Casting is still ongoing to find the perfect pooches to share the part of Toto, so a rescued adoptee is not out of the question.



Tickets for The Wizard of Oz at The National Theatre are selling fast via the Theatrical website. The production will be staged for a strictly limited season from 29 June - 9 July. It’s a show not to be missed, that promises an unforgettable journey down the yellow brick road.

