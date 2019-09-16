The Hartwell Players Present CORIOLANUS

When an old adversary threatens Rome, the city calls once more on her hero and defender, Coriolanus. Famine threatens the city and the citizens' hunger swells to an appetite for revolution. Coriolanus must confront the marching conflict of tradition, ceremony and the voice of an angry people. Shakespeare's searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge is put under the lens in this subversive interpretation directed by Tamara Dahmen-O'Neill.

This fresh take on one of Shakespeare's lesser known histories delves into the turmoils of a society divided by its classes, the back-stabbing and fickle nature of political office, and the man seething with disdain for the common people, ultimately marking his downfall. Set in the chaos of a post-apocalyptic world, Coriolanus depicts a man on his quest for power, not unlike the current political climate on our world stage. Presented by The Hartwell Players.

With a cast of 20 taking to the stage to tackle the enormity that is Shakespeare's Coriolanus, there is no doubt that this production will grip the audience with its intensity and twisting plot. Rehearsals commenced in May this year, including stage combat training and rehearsals with Australian Shakespeare Company's Scott Jackson. With an extended 4 week season, this show is not to be missed! Please note: depictions of violence and fake blood are used in this production.

Dates: September 26 - October 19 (times various)

Cost: Adult $20, Concession $15

Venue: Ashwood High School, Vannam Drive Melbourne Victoria, 3147

Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=441393





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You