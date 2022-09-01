Tash York Returns To Melbourne Fringe with HAPPY HOUR

Hot off her stint at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival as the hostess with the mostest alongside the cast of Briefs in Sweatshop, Tash York returns to the Melbourne Fringe Festival with her latest award winning show Happy Hour. After wowing audiences across the Adelaide Fringe Festival while performing at the Melba Spiegeltent in Gluttony earlier this year, "The Trash Queen of Cabaret '' is set to bring powerful vocals, a kitsch of camp and lotssss of booze.

Things have not always been chipper for York, a world renowned sex symbol, occasional balloon artist and eyelash cult leader. Now braving the public eye once again following years of pandemic woes, lockdowns and failed attempts to venture from the warmth of her cat riddled couch, Tash York would like to share with you how she survived one heck of a global pandemic; just like everyone else...one bottle at a time. Don't worry it's not just another boring COVID19 show!

Never letting the worst of it get her down, York turned to streaming cabaret shows on youtube, to her fans across Australia while Melbourne endured their lengthy lockdowns as a way to create a sense of community and to help people feel less isolated. "We ended up having an amazing crew of people that would always log in and speak over chatrooms from all over the country. I got a bunch of my friends with small businesses to donate some prizes and then I would give them away based on silly challenges that we could all participate in. I think that kept me (and them) going, because that loss of community was something that I missed even more than not working gigs," says York.

2021 was not what anyone expected, and for York after finally getting her life back it seemed in some ways this was even harder than 2020. "Coming in and out of it was the hardest thing for me, I also found myself being a bit of jinx with lockdowns happening all over the country, which just happened to coincide with when I was next performing there including gigs in Bondi, Cairns and a holiday to the NT. I even had an online gig for the Ballarat Cabaret festival, the same weekend they went into their lockdown," York laughs.

Happy Hour features her boozy music makers the Red Red Wines (Vivian Fonteyn and David Butler), jaw-dropping harmonies, improvised songs, hilarious cabaret campery and even Australia's favourite backyard game... Goon Of Fortune and will be playing at the Fringe Common Rooms at Trades Hall from October 6th-14th.

October 7th-14th, Thursday - Saturday 8:30pm, Sunday 7:30pm

Fringe Common Rooms, Trades Hall, Corner Lygon & Victoria St, Carlton