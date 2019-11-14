TRUE FICTION â€“ Australia's First Live Documentary Show Comes to the Butterfly Club

From the company that brings you Melbourne's longest running improvised comedy show, watch now as the best comedic minds come together to present True Fiction - Australia's first live documentary show.

Presented by The Big HOO-HAA! Melbourne and Blank Canvas Theatre, each performance of True Fiction sees the cast create a live documentary to explore the captivating journey of an everyday hero, all based on audience suggestions.

True Fiction lifts the veil on the everyday. The souls who touched many. Heroes fallen from grace. The underdog who lost their car in Chadstone car park.

The tales will be tall; the lights will be bright. Comedy and tragedy will become one, plots will thicken and twists will turn. Witness stories that defined an era, a people, a planet. All made up.

Saturday Nov 15 & 22

The Butterfly Club, Melbourne CBD

Tickets and info: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/the-saturday-experiment-by-the-big-hoo-haa-melbourne





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You