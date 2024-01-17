THEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This Month

THEY CAME FROM URANUS is an outrageous new adult puppet show to be performed by Australia’s Master Puppeteer Murray Raine.

This hilarious 60 minute Sci-Fi cabaret burlesque lands at The MC Showroom for Midsumma from 24-27th January and will make you question everything you thought you knew about puppets, burlesque and aliens.

Director James Welsby and his cast of 20 sexsational Humanettes (all played by Murray Raine) are lavishly costumed by Isaac Lummis, and introduce us to a world of debauched aliens and bawdy burlesque beauties. This show seeks to morph the real into the ridiculous, and to redefine indecency.

Prepare to be transported to another dimension as our talented cast of glittering “humanettes” take the stage, combining the best elements of puppetry, drag, cabaret, and burlesque. This unique event promises to be an unforgettable night of mesmerizing performances, outrageous costumes, and boundary-pushing entertainment.

Performances run at The MC Showroom: 50 Clifton St Prahran, 24th,25th,26th & 27th January 2024.