THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Announces Melbourne Season

The highly-anticipated Melbourne season of Sydney Theatre Company's smash-hit THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY begins on 5 June at Arts Centre Melbourne, Playhouse as part of RISING.



STC Artistic Director Kip Williams has adapted Oscar Wilde's only novel into a breathtaking one-person show that seamlessly blends the conventions of cinema and live theatre to stunning effect.



Eryn Jean Norvill is set to reprise a dizzying 26 characters in a powerhouse, critically-acclaimed performance, brought to life through the explosive interplay of live and pre-recorded video elements.



The production's 2020 premiere amassed widespread five-star reviews, played to sold-out houses and was extended twice, prompting a 2022 encore season that was also extended to meet demand.



Director and adapter Kip Williams said, "Oscar Wilde's novel is a thrilling look at a world obsessed with youth and beauty - in many ways a mirror for our times. It's been wonderful to see people respond so well to this iconic story and I'm so excited for it to enjoy another life with audiences in Melbourne and beyond."



The Melbourne season of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY is produced by Michael Cassel Group, with preparations underway to tour the production internationally.



Producer Michael Cassel said, "The transformative combination of Kip Williams as director and Eryn Jean Norvill, in a performance of a lifetime, just blew me away - it is innovative, transfixing, and entertaining. I am delighted to be able to bring such an incredible production to Melbourne before sharing this masterful feat of Australian theatre with the world."



Wilde's century-old moral fable, packed with witticisms, is as devilishly wicked today as on its debut. Seeing himself in a dazzling new portrait, an exquisite young man makes a Faustian wish for eternal youth. Dorian Gray throws himself into a life of wanton luxury, drifting from the pampered salons of Victorian London to the darkest recesses of the capital, and revelling in the splendour of his beauty which remains forever golden. Meanwhile, the portrait - banished to an attic - becomes more and more grotesque.



Sydney Theatre Company's THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY stars Eryn Jean Norvill, who is also Dramaturg and Creative Associate. Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Compositions & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, and Video Design by David Bergman.



Alternate performer Nikki Shiels joins the production for the duration of the Melbourne season.