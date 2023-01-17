Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Breaks Records At Arts Centre Melbourne

This is the highest selling show of all time to be staged at the iconic venue.

Jan. 17, 2023  

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Breaks Records At Arts Centre Melbourne

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, currently wowing audiences and critics alike at Arts Centre Melbourne, has now become the highest selling show of all time to be staged at the iconic venue.

After its record breaking season at the Sydney Opera House last year and an extended season in Melbourne, this production has audiences flocking to experience one of the most successful and much loved musicals of all time. The season has been a critical contributor to the ongoing challenge of sector recovery from COVID-19 impacts.

One of Arts Centre Melbourne's (ACM) premiere Resident Companies, Opera Australia (OA) has, for the first time, partnered with the world's leading musical theatre producer, Cameron Mackintosh to present this new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which has clearly resonated with audiences from around Australia.

Opera Australia CEO Fiona Allan congratulated everyone at OA and ACM on reaching such a significant milestone.

"Truly a remarkable achievement by all involved with this spectacular production. It certainly has proven to be a very successful partnership with Cameron Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, and we look forward to many more collaborations in the future," said Ms Allan.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the long standing relationship between OA and ACM , where together we have once again made a significant contribution to Melbourne's vibrant arts and cultural calendar," said Ms Allan.

Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Officer Karen Quinlan said, "It has been wonderful working closely with Opera Australia to ensure that such an iconic show was able to be presented in Melbourne for Victorians to enjoy. The live performance sector continues on a road to recovery and seeing large numbers of people back in the theatres for the season is wonderful.''

Exclusive Ticket Give-away!

To celebrate The Phantom of the Opera becoming the highest selling show of all time at Arts Centre Melbourne - and to thank Melbourne Phans for helping us achieve this milestone - the Phantom is hiding 50 notes across the Melbourne CBD, inviting audiences to the musical based upon his legend.

There are 100 tickets to win: every note will feature a unique code, allowing its finder to book two tickets to a performance on Tuesday 24 January. Clues as to the notes' locations will be revealed on the morning of Friday 20 January on Opera Australia's social media accounts.

The season must close on 18 February 2023 with no further extension possible.

State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne until 18 February 2023

Ticket bookings PHANTOMOFTHEOPERA.COM.AU




It Takes Two Productions to Present MARRY ME A LITTLE This Month Photo
It Takes Two Productions to Present MARRY ME A LITTLE This Month
It Takes Two Productions will present 'Marry Me a Little' - The Australian premiere of Sondheim's Off-Broadway review. This two-person show is a collection of often unheard Sondheim songs. Traditionally performed by a male and female cast, the company has brought new life to this 1980's review through the modern lens of a queer male cast.
Sounds On The Couch to Release INDEPENDENT DISCOVERY (VOLUME 1) in February Photo
Sounds On The Couch to Release 'INDEPENDENT DISCOVERY (VOLUME 1)' in February
Australian based indie music community, Sounds On The Couch has announced the release of its first digital compilation album, 'Independent Discovery (Volume 1)', set to drop on February 1st.
Meadow Argus Releases Earthy Psychedelic Folk EP DANCING THROUGH A SLOW APOCALYPSE Photo
Meadow Argus Releases Earthy Psychedelic Folk EP DANCING THROUGH A SLOW APOCALYPSE
Australian psychedelic folk-rock outfit, Meadow Argus is begining 2023 with the release of EP, 'Dancing Through A Slow Apocalypse on Friday 13th January 2022.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Announces Final Cast Members For Sydney and Me Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Announces Final Cast Members For Sydney and Melbourne
​​​​​​​The 50th Anniversary production of iconic Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has confirmed the final cast members for its Australian Tour which kicks off global celebrations at Theatre Royal Sydney on February 14 before seasons at Adelaide Festival Theatre from April 13 and Melbourne's Atheneum Theatre from May 18.  Full casting for the Adelaide season will be confirmed soon.

More Hot Stories For You


It Takes Two Productions to Present MARRY ME A LITTLE This MonthIt Takes Two Productions to Present MARRY ME A LITTLE This Month
January 15, 2023

It Takes Two Productions will present 'Marry Me a Little' - The Australian premiere of Sondheim's Off-Broadway review. This two-person show is a collection of often unheard Sondheim songs. Traditionally performed by a male and female cast, the company has brought new life to this 1980's review through the modern lens of a queer male cast.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Announces Final Cast Members For Sydney and MelbourneTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Announces Final Cast Members For Sydney and Melbourne
January 12, 2023

​​​​​​​The 50th Anniversary production of iconic Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has confirmed the final cast members for its Australian Tour which kicks off global celebrations at Theatre Royal Sydney on February 14 before seasons at Adelaide Festival Theatre from April 13 and Melbourne's Atheneum Theatre from May 18.  Full casting for the Adelaide season will be confirmed soon.
Celebrate Lunar New Year at QV Melbourne This MonthCelebrate Lunar New Year at QV Melbourne This Month
January 10, 2023

From 20-26 January, QV Melbourne welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with an interactive installation of eight 4.5 metre tall Dancing Bunnies in QV Square, energetic lion dancers meandering from the square to Old Beijing on Artemis Lane, as well as a host of dining and entertainment experiences. 
New Cast Members Join CRUEL INTENTIONS in Melbourne and SydneyNew Cast Members Join CRUEL INTENTIONS in Melbourne and Sydney
January 10, 2023

New cast members have been announced for the acclaimed cast of Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical as it extends its Australian tour.
Playhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At MontsalvatPlayhouse Pantomimes Presents ROBIN HOOD At Montsalvat
January 9, 2023

Now in its fourth year, Playhouse Pantomimes returns to the beautiful grounds of Montsalvat this January to bring you their outdoor musical adaptation of 'Robin Hood,' adapted and directed by Blake Everett.
share