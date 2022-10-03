THE MILF NEXT DOOR Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival

The MILF Next Door is stand-up comedy and song, created and performed by Marilyn Leder about dating as a newly separated 50 year old Jewish mamma. After sold out performances at 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the show has been updated for Melbourne Fringe Festival.

What happens when a nice Jewish 50 year old mother and lecturer leaves her freeloading husband of 20 years and rediscovers life's joys, hope and intimacy with sexy and energetic men 10-20 years her junior? ... Female empowerment, baby! After a series of disastrous dates with age-appropriate, dull suitors, Marilyn sets her online dating demographics to 30-40 year olds. Almost overnight, her inbox overflows with young hotties wanting to spoil her and remind her how gorgeous and talented she is. They love her sweet nurturing nature, passion and energy. When a 32 year old hottie makes advances as she's tending to her slow cooked lamb, he's so young and the oxytocin flows so fast, she nearly starts lactating!

Comedian and singer, Marilyn Leder is a film and television lecturer, screenwriter and script assessor and previously interned at Twentieth Century Fox for Jason Alexander and NBC Development in Los Angeles, searching for new writers for Seinfeld, Frasier and Friends. Marilyn has performed in Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story musical and has performed stand-up comedy widely in Melboune and Los Angeles at The Improv and The Comedy Store, where she likes to brag that Chris Rock once supported her (he actually pushed in before her to test some material). The MILF Next Door is directed by Jeremy Stanford, (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

8:30pm Oct 9,11,12 and 10pm Oct 15 - Speakeasy Theatre, 522 Flinders Street Melbourne

8:00pm Oct 20 and 23 - Classic Southside, 9 Gordon Street Elsternwick

Full: $25 / Concession: $22 / Group: $20

TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666