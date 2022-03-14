THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival

14th, March 2022: The Marvellous Elephant Man stomps into the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 12 - 17 April 2022 at The Jazzlab, Brunswick. The Marvellous Elephant Man is an inaccurate and irreverent retelling of the classic and tragic tale that nobody asked for and nobody should really laugh at. It's Phantom meets Avenue Q, Les Mis meets The Book of Mormon, Schindler's List meets, well, you get the idea.

Vaudeville Smash's frontman, Marc Lucchesi, and up and coming virtuoso, Connor Morel (The Wedding Singer, the musical, and The Run) headline the show. Lachlan Bartlett, tradie by day, drag queen by night, and rising star Caitlin Rooke, shine with the rest of the young and talented cast.

Two worlds collide as showman Lucchesi brings his years of experience gracing some of Australia's biggest music stages and festivals, to the world of musical theatre. Playing a number of roles, Lucchesi injects his raw passion and fresh energy into this absurd, live musical comedy.

Returning from his Australian tour with The Wedding Singer, Connor Morell stars as the humble hero, John Merrick (the Elephant Man). With an incredible range and powerful voice, Morell takes the audience from soft heart-felt ballads to screaming rock and roll, and everything in-between.

The Marvellous Elephant Man is co-written by Marc Lucchesi; New York composer and arranger, Jay Nandagopan; and singer-song writer, recording artist and Broadway accompanist, Sarah Nandagopan. The trio have taken their time (over six years!) to perfect the show. Bringing the over twenty original songs to life, the live band, led by Sarah and featuring Vaudeville Smash members, will have audiences on their feet, singing and dancing like they're at a live pub gig.

Known for its intimacy and high-quality acts, The Jazzlab, Brunswick, gets you up close and personal, with a full view of the freaks, charlatans, courtesans and villains. And that's just the walk from Brunswick station!

For a night of drama, music, redemption and guilt-free low-brow humour, The Marvellous Elephant Man premieres Tuesday 12 April and runs until 17 April 2022 at The Jazzlab, 27 Leslie St. Brunswick.

Tickets on sale now at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.