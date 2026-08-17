THE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR to Tour Australia With Michael Boyd
Performances will begin in Melbourne and travel to to Canberra, Sydney, the Gold Coast, and conclude in Brisbane.
The Christmas Spectacular, starring internationally acclaimed illusionist Michael Boyd and vocalist Prinnie Stevens, will return for a national tour beginning in Melbourne on 5 December, before travelling to Canberra (12 December), Sydney (19–20 December), the Gold Coast (22 December) and concluding in Brisbane (23 December).
Now in its sixth year, this production has become a beloved Christmas tradition, delighting thousands of Australians with its spectacular blend of grand illusions, world-class entertainment and heartwarming holiday spirit.
A fusion of breathtaking illusion, spectacular circus, high-energy dance and timeless Christmas classics, The Christmas Spectacular is where the glamour of Las Vegas meets the magic of The Nutcracker and the precision of the Radio City Rockettes — creating a festive experience unlike any other.
Prinnie will deliver performances of festive favourites including Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, Joy to the World and other beloved holiday classics and adding to the excitement, a mystery special guest artist will join Prinnie in every city.
International master illusionist Michael Boyd will leave audiences spellbound with breathtaking large-scale illusions, impossible disappearances and jaw-dropping moments that have earned him acclaim around the world.
Also starring is internationally acclaimed aerial artist Aleisha Manion, whose graceful and gravity-defying performance is a breathtaking highlight of the production.
Completing the spectacular is a cast of elite dancers and glamorous showgirls, many of whom have performed with the world-famous Moulin Rouge, the Lido de Paris, delivering dazzling choreography, precision and festive sparkle throughout the show.
Packed with laughter, wonder and Christmas cheer, The Christmas Spectacular is the perfect festive outing for families, friends and anyone looking to celebrate the most magical time of the year.
NATIONAL TOUR DATES
MELBOURNE
Venue: Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Date: Saturday 5 December 2pm & 6.30pm
Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/christmas-spectacular-a-magical-wonderland-tickets/artist/2945973
CANBERRA
Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre
Dates: Saturday 12 December 2pm & 6.30pm
Bookings: https://canberratheatrecentre.n.qtix.com.au/shop/tickets/series/ctcthechristmasspectacular26
SYDNEY
Venue: State Theatre, Sydney
Dates: Sat 19 & Sun 20 Dec at 2pm & 6.30pm
Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/christmas-spectacular-a-magical-wonderland-tickets/artist/2945973
GOLD COAST
Venue: Gold Coast – The Star
Date: Tuesday 22 December at 2pm & 6.30pm
Bookings: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=CHRISPEC26
BRISBANE
Venue: The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Dates: Wednesday 23 December 2pm & 6.30pm
Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/christmas-spectacular-a-magical-wonderland-tickets/artist/2945973
|
Opera Up Late
Regent Theatre (11/15-11/15)
|
NAT''S WHAT I RECKON: Panic at the Bistro
The Thornbury Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
Menopause The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre One (9/02-9/06)
|
The Trumpet of the Swan
Regent Theatre (11/20-11/22)
|
Play In A Day: Volpone, Or, The Fox
The University of Melbourne (11/18-11/18)
|
PAW Patrol™ Live! "Race to the Rescue"
Margaret Court Arena (8/22-8/23)
|
Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan
Arts Centre Melbourne (11/21-11/28)
|
The Wagner Gala
Ian Potter State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (10/16-10/16)
|
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Oaks Melbourne on Market Hotel (3/06-12/12)
|
Monty Python's Spamalot
The Athenaeum (9/16-10/11)