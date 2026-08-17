THE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR to Tour Australia With Michael Boyd

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The Christmas Spectacular, starring internationally acclaimed illusionist Michael Boyd and vocalist Prinnie Stevens, will return for a national tour beginning in Melbourne on 5 December, before travelling to Canberra (12 December), Sydney (19–20 December), the Gold Coast (22 December) and concluding in Brisbane (23 December).

Now in its sixth year, this production has become a beloved Christmas tradition, delighting thousands of Australians with its spectacular blend of grand illusions, world-class entertainment and heartwarming holiday spirit.

A fusion of breathtaking illusion, spectacular circus, high-energy dance and timeless Christmas classics, The Christmas Spectacular is where the glamour of Las Vegas meets the magic of The Nutcracker and the precision of the Radio City Rockettes — creating a festive experience unlike any other.

Prinnie will deliver performances of festive favourites including Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, Joy to the World and other beloved holiday classics and adding to the excitement, a mystery special guest artist will join Prinnie in every city.

International master illusionist Michael Boyd will leave audiences spellbound with breathtaking large-scale illusions, impossible disappearances and jaw-dropping moments that have earned him acclaim around the world.

Also starring is internationally acclaimed aerial artist Aleisha Manion, whose graceful and gravity-defying performance is a breathtaking highlight of the production.

Completing the spectacular is a cast of elite dancers and glamorous showgirls, many of whom have performed with the world-famous Moulin Rouge, the Lido de Paris, delivering dazzling choreography, precision and festive sparkle throughout the show.

Packed with laughter, wonder and Christmas cheer, The Christmas Spectacular is the perfect festive outing for families, friends and anyone looking to celebrate the most magical time of the year.

NATIONAL TOUR DATES

MELBOURNE

Venue: Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Date: Saturday 5 December 2pm & 6.30pm

Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/christmas-spectacular-a-magical-wonderland-tickets/artist/2945973



CANBERRA

Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre

Dates: Saturday 12 December 2pm & 6.30pm

Bookings: https://canberratheatrecentre.n.qtix.com.au/shop/tickets/series/ctcthechristmasspectacular26



SYDNEY

Venue: State Theatre, Sydney

Dates: Sat 19 & Sun 20 Dec at 2pm & 6.30pm

Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/christmas-spectacular-a-magical-wonderland-tickets/artist/2945973



GOLD COAST

Venue: Gold Coast – The Star

Date: Tuesday 22 December at 2pm & 6.30pm

Bookings: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=CHRISPEC26

BRISBANE

Venue: The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Dates: Wednesday 23 December 2pm & 6.30pm

Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/christmas-spectacular-a-magical-wonderland-tickets/artist/2945973



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