THE DRUMMER QUEENS Come to Melbourne Comedy Theatre

Australia get ready - the DRUMMER QUEENS have announced brand-new shows in venues across Australia following on from the hugely successful Sydney season.

Sydney audiences were wowed by the stunning staging and world-class percussionists as DRUMMER QUEENS delivered a live musical experience like they'd never seen before. Audiences were amazed by the powerfully irresistible rhythms of this remarkable all-female cast, in awe of their skill and inspired by the joy and energy of this game-changing theatrical production. In addition to Melbourne and Brisbane, the Queens are bringing this must-see original Australian theatrical experience to Wollongong, Perth, Albany, Mandurah, Bunbury, Canberra and Adelaide.

DRUMMER QUEENS delivers a brilliant blend of movement and rhythm, with a huge variety of rhythmic styles that are irresistible and powerfully inspirational. DRUMMER QUEENS, this not-to-be-missed experience, is girl-power like you've never seen it before!

Created and composed by Joe Accaria, with creative direction by Nigel Turner-Carroll and choreography by Peta Anderson, the extraordinary Australian cast includes Georgia Anderson, Peta Anderson, Stef Furnari, Niki Johnson, Salina Myat, Lisa Purmodh, Claudia Wherry and Ned Wu, with Sasha Lian Diaz and Astrid Holz as swing performers.

Now is your chance to get up close and powerful with the DRUMMER QUEENS before they conquer the world. They are LIVE, LOUD and READY TO RULE!

Learn more at www.drummerqueens.com.