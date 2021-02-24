Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE DRUMMER QUEENS Come to Melbourne Comedy Theatre

The cast includes Georgia Anderson, Peta Anderson, Stef Furnari, Niki Johnson, Salina Myat, Lisa Purmodh, Claudia Wherry and Ned Wu.

Feb. 24, 2021  

THE DRUMMER QUEENS Come to Melbourne Comedy Theatre

Australia get ready - the DRUMMER QUEENS have announced brand-new shows in venues across Australia following on from the hugely successful Sydney season.

Sydney audiences were wowed by the stunning staging and world-class percussionists as DRUMMER QUEENS delivered a live musical experience like they'd never seen before. Audiences were amazed by the powerfully irresistible rhythms of this remarkable all-female cast, in awe of their skill and inspired by the joy and energy of this game-changing theatrical production. In addition to Melbourne and Brisbane, the Queens are bringing this must-see original Australian theatrical experience to Wollongong, Perth, Albany, Mandurah, Bunbury, Canberra and Adelaide.

DRUMMER QUEENS delivers a brilliant blend of movement and rhythm, with a huge variety of rhythmic styles that are irresistible and powerfully inspirational. DRUMMER QUEENS, this not-to-be-missed experience, is girl-power like you've never seen it before!

Created and composed by Joe Accaria, with creative direction by Nigel Turner-Carroll and choreography by Peta Anderson, the extraordinary Australian cast includes Georgia Anderson, Peta Anderson, Stef Furnari, Niki Johnson, Salina Myat, Lisa Purmodh, Claudia Wherry and Ned Wu, with Sasha Lian Diaz and Astrid Holz as swing performers.

Now is your chance to get up close and powerful with the DRUMMER QUEENS before they conquer the world. They are LIVE, LOUD and READY TO RULE!

Learn more at www.drummerqueens.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Charlie Franklin
Charlie Franklin
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories
PAW PATROL LIVE! Announces New Shows For Australian Tour Photo

PAW PATROL LIVE! Announces New Shows For Australian Tour

The Australian National Academy of Music Announces THE ANAM SET Photo

The Australian National Academy of Music Announces THE ANAM SET

AWKWARD CONVERSATIONS WITH ANIMALS IVE F*CKED Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Fest Photo

AWKWARD CONVERSATIONS WITH ANIMALS I'VE F*CKED Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021

THE BIG HOO-HAA! Musical Improvaganza at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Photo

THE BIG HOO-HAA! Musical Improvaganza at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival


More Hot Stories For You

  • Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces Spring Virtual Programming
  • VIDEO: Little Wretches Release Music Video for 'All Of My Friends'
  • Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces The 27th Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest Finalists
  • The #notwhite Collective's We Are The Global Majority Window Installation on View Now