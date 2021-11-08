THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Takes The Stage Under The Stars This Summer

Shakespeare's popular comedy, The Comedy of Errors is set to charm Melbourne for another season of Shakespeare under the stars from December 18th to February 5th 2022.

As the sun sets, pop the cork, sit back and enjoy open air theatre at it's best. The Australian Shakespeare Company presents a "commedia dell'arte" style production that lifts Shakespeare's hilariously farcical plot into a new comedy dimension. This sparkling adaptation of The Comedy of Errors adds eclectic splendour to the drama, romance and slapstick physical comedy, long associated with this much admired Shakespeare classic.

The Comedy of Errors is a joyful journey of chaos and confusion caused when two sets of identical twins, separated at birth, reunite with each other, their father, and their mother - all in the same town at the same time. This fast-paced comedy takes us on a rollercoaster day of mishaps and mistaken identity and promises to deliver cheerful gaiety and hilarity for all ages.

Director Glenn Elston says, "This is what we all need right now, some unabashed silliness and wonderfully crazy characters in a beautifully constructed story that ends in a flood of compassion and a joyful family reunion."

You can enjoy the on-site catering or pack your best picnic, bring the whole family and your best friends - this production is great fun for everyone! The unexpected edge on this comedy makes this unique production a must see this summer.

Learn more at https://www.shakespeareaustralia.com.au.