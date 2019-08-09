Sylvia Plath Meets Cabaret In CONFESSIONS FROM THE BELL JAR At Melbourne Fringe 2019

A musical journey through the life and work of Sylvia Plath and her influence on a contemporary gay man's own struggles with depression and social isolation.

Through original songs and confessional comedy, Jack explores his relationship to Sylvia Plath's notorious novel, 'The Bell Jar', and her other personal writings, to reveal their enduring relevance to his (and your!) own struggles with mental and emotional health. He challenges the audience to talk about the things that we're not supposed to talk about. So, take a seat. Let's talk. These are the Confessions from the Bell Jar...

Sylvia Plath was a a writer, an academic, a teacher, a wife and mother, a poet, an artist; and above all: a person. Her most well known-work, 'The Bell Jar', tells the story of Esther Greenwood (a fictional self) during the 1950s as she descends into depression and madness. Sylvia uses the idea of a Bell Jar as a metaphor for depression: to be visible yet, isolated, untouchable, and seperate.

As a young gay man, Jack originally grew up in Toowoomba, Queensland, and has been a nomad for the past four years, living in London and Brisbane. He is now studying a Bachelor of Popular Voice at Monash University while pursuing a cabaret career.

"Jack is a unique cabaret performer. His original music is evocative and sung in the most delicious way! His stage presence is electric" - Melissa Langton, Australian Music Theatre and Cabaret performer

Show Details: Confessions from the Bell Jar

Dates: 9-15th September

Time: 7pm

Cost: $26-35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





