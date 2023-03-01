Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steve Hili Brings 'The Sexy Environmentalist' to Melbourne Comedy Festival

The show will run from 30 March – 16 April at The Vault – Speakeasy HQ Melbourne.

Mar. 01, 2023  
Steve Hili Brings 'The Sexy Environmentalist' to Melbourne Comedy Festival

Straight from Edinburgh Fringe comes the sexiest show at this year's comedy festival! It's Steve Hili baby with his show "The Sexy Environmentalist" complete with a personal message from Stormy Daniels herself. After completing his UK Tour, Steve will make his comedy festival debut (originally planned for 2020 before the very unsexy pandemic hit and cancelled all shows) at The Vault Theatre - Speakeasy HQ.

Steve started stand-up six years ago and since that time has worked his way across the UK comedy circuit, Europe and Australia, merging his sunny Mediterranean roots with his mischievous London wit. "The Sexy Environmentalist" is a high-octane mix of environmentalism and "sexiness" in a last-ditch effort to unite humanity and save the planet with the thing that's kept humans in existence - sex! Time's running out, but (according to Steve) the green movement has its tactics all wrong. We're not going to change the world by making people feel guilty about their life choices. Instead, we need to make Environmentalism attractive to the masses. And this Sexy Environmentalist is just the man to do it.

Growing up in Malta, the most guilt-ridden Catholic country in the world, Steve rebelled, turned against his upbringing and embraced all things sinful. In the meantime, the climate crisis worsened, and devastation of the planet edged closer. Steve threw himself into the green movement and realised the only tactic they seemed to have was "guilt" just like the Catholics! Armed with this knowledge Steve set out on a new way to change the world. A much more appealing way, with laughter and sex. Because it's only the most hum buggiest of curmudgeons who doesn't love both!

Combining interactive activism(ish), stories from Steve's time on the green front and even an intervention from THE Stormy Daniels (who, Steve argues, would be a better leader of the green movement than Greta Thunberg), this filthy but heartfelt hour will be the most important at this year's festival.

Steve is a public figure in his home country of Malta and was one of the comedians on the Never Mind The Backstop UK tour with fellow European performers in 2019 Luca Cupani, Radu Isac and Arielle Souma. As well as a comedian he is also an award-winning comedy writer and broadcaster. He has appeared on and written for Discovery Channel, Sky, BBC, SBS (Australia), Colourful Radio and Capital Radio (Malta). He currently presents a daily show on digital radio station XFM.

The show will run from 30 March - 16 April at The Vault - Speakeasy HQ Melbourne. Tickets start from $20.50. For more information, visit comedyfestival.com.au.




New Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New Vision Photo
New Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New Vision
Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks has announced a raft of new voices joining the Company, including the establishment of an industry-first advisory council which will bring the voice of artists into everyday decision making.
Sammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Sammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy Festival
After five years, 200 episodes and countless legal threats Sammy J is stepping away from his weekly ABC TV spot - but not before throwing a giant party. Come and farewell Government Coach, Playground Politics, National Yoga, bush poet SJ Paterson, Hookturnistan and more as we say “full credit” to taking the piss on the national broadcaster.
Kids Tickets Are Free During MIDNIGHT Musical Kids Week Photo
Kids Tickets Are Free During MIDNIGHT Musical Kids' Week
Kids tickets are free during Kids' Week at MIDNIGHT, a major new musical set to open at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in June starring Lucy Durack, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Thomas McGuane, Matt Lee and more.
Ali McGregor Performs With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in May Photo
Ali McGregor Performs With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in May
For one night only, the multi-talented, multifaceted gem of Australian cabaret, Ali McGregor will reunite with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to perform her international hit show Alchemy, on Friday 26 May at Hamer Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


New Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New VisionNew Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New Vision
February 28, 2023

Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks has announced a raft of new voices joining the Company, including the establishment of an industry-first advisory council which will bring the voice of artists into everyday decision making.
Sammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy FestivalSammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy Festival
February 27, 2023

After five years, 200 episodes and countless legal threats Sammy J is stepping away from his weekly ABC TV spot - but not before throwing a giant party. Come and farewell Government Coach, Playground Politics, National Yoga, bush poet SJ Paterson, Hookturnistan and more as we say “full credit” to taking the piss on the national broadcaster.
Kids Tickets Are Free During MIDNIGHT Musical Kids' WeekKids Tickets Are Free During MIDNIGHT Musical Kids' Week
February 27, 2023

Kids tickets are free during Kids' Week at MIDNIGHT, a major new musical set to open at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in June starring Lucy Durack, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Thomas McGuane, Matt Lee and more.
Ali McGregor Performs With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in MayAli McGregor Performs With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in May
February 27, 2023

For one night only, the multi-talented, multifaceted gem of Australian cabaret, Ali McGregor will reunite with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to perform her international hit show Alchemy, on Friday 26 May at Hamer Hall.
New Cast Members Revealed For MIDNIGHT - The Real Story Of Cinderella in MelbourneNew Cast Members Revealed For MIDNIGHT - The Real Story Of Cinderella in Melbourne
February 23, 2023

New cast members have been revealed for MIDNIGHT, the highly-anticipated major new musical opening at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in June starring Lucy Durack, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Thomas McGuane, Matt Lee and more.
share