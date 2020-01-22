Sell-Out Solo Shows Return To QPAC

The hit solo shows Mother starring Noni Hazlehurst AM, and The Gospel According to Paul featuring Jonathan Biggins, are returning to QPAC this year following sold-out runs in 2018 and 2019 respectively.



Both shows speak deeply to two pressing contemporary issues - how people experiencing poverty and homelessness are treated, and what national leadership should look like.



One of Australia's favourite and most respected actors and presenters, Hazlehurst will return to the Cremorne Theatre from 4 to 14 March for the critically acclaimed production of Mother in "the performance of a lifetime" (The Sydney Morning Herald), for which she won the 2019 Matilda Award for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Written by Australian playwright Daniel Keene specially for Hazlehurst as her first one-woman show, Mother tells the story of Christie, a homeless woman in a world detached, unforgiving and destructive.



The play speaks of madness, denial, ignorance and free-falling poverty. Utterly devastating, yet written with Keene's characteristic lyricism, the award-winning show - which was also nominated for two Helpmann Awards - is wrought with tenderness, violence, black humour and loneliness in equal measure.

In a big move to the 'upper house', one of Australia's favourite performers, Jonathan Biggins, will morph into Paul Keating - visionary, reformer and rabble-rouser - in the widely praised comedy The Gospel According to Paul in the Playhouse from 28 April to 2 May after selling out the Cremorne last year.

Full of intelligence and sharpness and immensely enjoyed by Keating himself, The Gospel According to Paul is a funny, insightful and occasionally poignant portrait of the 24th Prime Minister of Australia, the man that - even if he does say so himself - single-handedly shaped contemporary Australia.

Showcasing his famous sledging, rich rhetoric and ego the size of Everest, The Gospel According to Paul distils Keating's essence into 90 minutes, focusing on key biographical milestones, landmark political achievements and personal obsessions.

Tickets for Mother and The Gospel According to Paul are now on sale via qpac.com.au or 136 246.





