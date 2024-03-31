Sarah Bartolo's DADDY ISSUES to Play Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actress, singer and writer Sarah Bartolo is bringing her first solo stand up show Daddy Issues to the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival!

As with her previous shows Business Women's Luncheon: Your Ticket to Financial Freedom and The Misadventures of Miss Bouzy Rouge, Daddy Issues is infused with her sharp comedic writing, natural warmth, charming wit and captivating storytelling that make the audience feel they are with a good friend.

She has a knack for sketch comedy and political satire creating many well-loved characters like wellness grifter Venus GirlBoss Moon and her comedic TV pilot has been selected for the MIFF 37 Degrees South Market and various film festivals around the world.

Daddy Issues:

As the eldest daughter of a traditional Maltese Catholic family, Sarah's dad had high hopes for her. But instead, she turned into one big gay disappointment. Divorced and childless with no “real career”, this anxious 40 year old is determined to live her best life, despite her daddy issues always rearing its butt ugly head.

Daddy Issues is a show about an ageing bisexual millennial who realises that the only way to thrive in this capitalist dystopian nightmare is to love themselves unapologetically, embrace who they truly are and keep the feminist rage burning bright.

Unlike Sarah's father, Daddy Issues will let you down.

Booking info:

DATES: 8th to 21st of April TIME: 6:00pm (50 mins) VENUE: Tasma Terrace

4-7 Parliament Place, East Melbourne VIC 3000

PRICE: $32 Full/$29 Cons/$27 Group +6/$27 Tight Tuesday