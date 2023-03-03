Sammy J Directs Nicolette Minster in NET WORTH For Melbourne Comedy Festival

Nicolette Minster is a child star whose career took a nosedive after starring, we mean, featuring alongside Meryl Streep... at age three. Now, she's just discovered her entire life is a lie.



According to NetWorthRanks.com, Nicolette is a 6ft, 30-year-old with a net worth of $15mil. Except she's not. She is a 38-year-old, new(ish) mum, who shops in the same Woolies she used to work in and despite being somewhat recognisable from her TV work on Sammy J and Kinne Tonight is not a candidate for the cover of Forbes. Or is she? But what if the bot-generated Nicolette is living the life that was meant for...well, Nicolette? Who Do You Think You Are? meets the 1995 movie blockbuster The Net. Net Worth is the story about being misrepresented on the internet and sliding into the DMs of absolute strangers in the pursuit of your online alter ego.

Having recently survived the first year of childcare and written an award-nominated horror film (surprisingly unrelated to the terror of daycare), Nicolette Minster's Net Worth marks her highly anticipated return to the live comedy stage.