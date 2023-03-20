SMALL METAL OBJECTS By Back to Back Theatre Comes To Fed Square, 3-7 May

Following last year's award of the world's greatest theatre prize - the International Ibsen Award - Back to Back Theatre return to Melbourne to perform their acclaimed, multi award winning production small metal objects presented in collaboration with Fed Square.



Performed here for the first time in 13 years, small metal objects is a theatre show in the public domain; part voyeuristic meditation, part urban thriller.



An ingenious theatrical gem, the work unfolds amidst the high-volume pedestrian traffic of Fed Square. With individual sets of headphones, the audience is wired into an intensely personal drama being played out somewhere in the crowd.



Gary and Steve are the kind of men who normally escape notice. But here they play an inadvertent but pivotal role in the night of two ambitious executives they've arranged to meet for a transaction. As the intimacy of their situation develops, small metal objects emerges as a sly and luminous depiction of everyday issues most take for granted.



Back to Back Theatre is driven by an ensemble of actors with intellectual disabilities. Here, the company explores how respect is withheld from outsiders - the disabled or unemployed - who society deems 'unproductive'. Set against the shifting backdrop of the city, the notion that everything has its price couldn't be called into starker relief.



small metal objects has been selected for the VCE playlist Drama 2023.



Back to Back Theatre creates new forms of contemporary performance imagined from the minds and experiences of a unique ensemble of actors with a disability, giving voice to social and political issues that speak to all people.



Based in the regional centre of Geelong, the company is one of Australia's most globally recognised and respected contemporary theatre companies. In 2023 the company were awarded the International Ibsen Award, considered the 'Nobel Prize for Theatre'.



In addition to its professional practice, Back to Back collaborates intensively with communities around the world, with a focus on artistic excellence and elevated social inclusion for people with disabilities.

.

small metal objects performance details:

FED SQUARE - MELBOURNE

Wednesday, 3 May at 4:00pm (includes Q & A)

Thursday, 4 May at 12:00pm & 4:00pm

Friday, 5 May at 12:00pm (includes Q & A) & 4:00pm

Saturday, 6 May at 12:00pm & 4:00pm

Sunday, 7 May at 12:00pm & 4.00pm



To book tickets to small metal objects click here.