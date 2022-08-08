SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Will Return to Australia For a Limited Season in December

The internationally-acclaimed and universally loved Slava's Snowshow will return to Australia from December 2022 onwards for a limited season.

A celebration of winter and snow for all ages, Slava's Snowshow is a recipient of more than 20 international awards including an Olivier award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk award and a Tony nomination in addition to unanimous critical and public acclaim. It has been loved in over 30 countries and 120 cities with multiple return seasons often more than 10 times, including a record of 1,000 performances in a two-year run at the Union Square Theatre in New York.

Lauded as "a theatre classic of the 20th century" by The Times in London, and Slava Polunin praised as "the best clown in the world", Slava's Snowshow is a universal and timeless theatrical spectacle which has unanimously enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences and critics since 1993 when Slava's creation first came to life.

Slava's Snowshow is a genre of its own and remains as spontaneous and magical as on the first day it was performed, systematically catapulting adults back into childhood. Slava's devoted fans follow the show across the many countries on its tour schedule, in the hope of coming back to this astonishing world of dreams, fantasies and the world of childhood.

Slava Polunin himself is a world-renowned Russian-born, Paris-based performer and creator who, with his company of clowns, has taken clowning out of the world of circus and brought it into the theatre to create a fusion of traditional and contemporary theatrical clowning arts, and a beautifully crafted visual spectacle.

Performances:

State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, 29 December 2022 - 8 January 2023

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane 11 January - 15 January 2023

State Theatre Sydney, 18 January - 29 January 2023